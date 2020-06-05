Sound quality when run thru a surround sound system: ALC887, ALC1200

A

alpharalpha

n00b
Joined
Nov 10, 2017
Messages
9
I'm doing a budget mini-itx build that will pull double duty as living room pc and htpc for streaming etc. Everything gets run thru my surround sound system so I'm wondering how much of a difference these different onboard audio setups will make using it this way--no headphone usage.
I'd like to get the AsRock H460M, good budget mobo for my needs, expect just an ALC887 and not much else dedicated to audio performance. for $25 more the AsRock H470 has a ALC1200, Nahimic so more than H460. Then for another $25 there's the very nice Asus Rog Strix B460-I Gaming with a whole lot of feature I don't need, but also with ALCS1220A and a bunch of extras dedicated to audio.
Am I really going to notice a considerable improvement going with the higher audio codecs not using headphones and running it thru my surround sound? No reason to spend extra just for audio if it's not going to matter for how I'm using it, but if it does I'll get it. Thanks.
 
wolfofsin

wolfofsin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
4,750
If you're using a digital output to your received, as long as it outputs the surround format you want (Dolby Digital, DTS, etc) it doesn't matter because the work is done at the receiver.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,043
wolfofsin said:
If you're using a digital output to your received, as long as it outputs the surround format you want (Dolby Digital, DTS, etc) it doesn't matter because the work is done at the receiver.
Click to expand...
Exactly. It really makes no difference. Analog output is the only way you'll see a difference between the cheaper CODECs and the more expensive ones.
 
A

alpharalpha

n00b
Joined
Nov 10, 2017
Messages
9
I have been running the 3.5mm jack on my pc to analog av rca inputs on the receiver, but while it doesn't have an hdmi input, it does have optical, so if I got one of those hdmi to hdmi+optical splitter/extractors would that be the way to go?

71DRA1LHmeL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,520
If you’re running analog out you might notice a difference; the higher end codecs are usually on boards where the manufacturers have attempted to do some kind of quality work on the onboard audio. Asus puts their stuff on a riser on some birds to isolate it from other electrical noise in the system.

if you get a board that has a built in optical output, or one of those combojack outputs that can do spdif with a minidin adapter, you won’t notice a difference because it’s just sending the digital audio stream right to your receiver.

can’t speak to the hdmi audio extractor option, but if you are connecting to your tv via HDMI for video,does your TV have an optical audio out you can pipe to the receiver?
 
A

alpharalpha

n00b
Joined
Nov 10, 2017
Messages
9
Monitor doesn't have digital audio out. Can you explain mini din adapter? I tried looking it up but didn't find anything related to digital audio? I'm seriously considering getting a motherboard with optical out, nothing for mini-itx in stock right now and would have to switch my build choice to amd instead of intel; looks like the new intel mini-itx have moved to a digital c usb out.
81aU+qGBRuL._AC_SL1500_.jpg 61QUk2Or2JL._AC_SL1200_.jpg
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
12,792
alpharalpha said:
I have been running the 3.5mm jack on my pc to analog av rca inputs on the receiver, but while it doesn't have an hdmi input, it does have optical, so if I got one of those hdmi to hdmi+optical splitter/extractors would that be the way to go?

View attachment 251133
Click to expand...
Correct. If you use HDMI out it'll bypass all the onboard audio completely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top