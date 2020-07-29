Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty Pro Series Model SB0880 Audio Jack Replacement Parts

I have a perfectly working Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty Pro Sound Card with Fubar 3.5mm audio jacks. The optical audio port is just fine. Over the life of the card and all of the connects and disconnections has worn out the 3.5mm audio jacks. If I can find replacement jacks I can sauder them onto the card. My problem is I can not find the parts or even the part numbers. Does anybody have any information on finding the parts, or even the part number? Any help would be greatly appreciated. I hate to dispose of perfectly good hardware if I can just fix it. Thanks everybody in advance!