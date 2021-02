Sony Playstation 1 Mod

Was disappointed with the way the Sony Playstation Classic turned out. The game selection was decent, but it had a lot of PAL games on it.So, I decided to make my own out of an already not working original Playstation. I was able to salvage half of the power supply from the original and solder the power buttons and buck converter to it. I'm using a Pi4 4GB. I've installed Batocera Linux on it and put my own games or what I think should have been on the PS Classic. All US versions and NO PAL.A special thank you to SPARTAN VI here on the forums. He printed the controller ports other parts for the build. Great guy!