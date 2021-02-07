Sony Playstation 1 Mod

Krenum
Was disappointed with the way the Sony Playstation Classic turned out. The game selection was decent, but it had a lot of PAL games on it.
So, I decided to make my own out of an already not working original Playstation. I was able to salvage half of the power supply from the original and solder the power buttons and buck converter to it. I'm using a Pi4 4GB. I've installed Batocera Linux on it and put my own games or what I think should have been on the PS Classic. All US versions and NO PAL.
A special thank you to SPARTAN VI here on the forums. He printed the controller ports other parts for the build. Great guy!
