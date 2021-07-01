Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires Nixxes Software

Sony has announced its acquisition of Dutch developer Nixxes Software. Nixxes is known for their PC Windows ports of several Square Enix titles including the Tomb Raider reboot series. The press release mentions creating "unique content," although Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman has said back in 2011 that he sees the developer as a "technical service" with no desire to create their own projects in house. It would seem that Sony may very well be interested in releasing more SIE titles on the PC platform in the future.As of this posting, the Nixxes website seems to be down from the influx of traffic to their website with the announcement of the acquisition. A statement from Nixxes about the acquisition is otherwise available there.