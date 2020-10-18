Sony GDM FW-900 help

Greetings! I hope you're well :).

Since my Sony GDM FW-900 had a scratch on its screen protector, I had to remove it. The colours are undoubtebly better anyway, but I feel it wasn't worth the reflection the screen gets and the amount of extra glow the whites add to the surface of the glass.

Would anyone be able to recommend me a screen protector replacement for it ? It doesn't have to be exactly like the one it had, and it would be great if that's possible to find, but simply something that's not gonna break my bank, and is gonna do the job without being matt to the point of having a grainy/sandy looking screen aferwards.

Or... just send me whatever you know does the job.

I've been having a very hard time finding one for it. All that I could find come with some sort of privacy effect which makes the screen look dark when looking at it from an angle.

Thank you for being here to help me with this, I really appreciate this forum a lot 🙏
 
i suggest you better next time ask stuff related to fw900 and even crt monitors in general in the fw900 forum thread, so its easier to notice, i was not aware of your post here until today. https://hardforum.com/threads/24-widescreen-crt-fw900-from-ebay-arrived-comments.952788/

also first search about your request using the search option as well, stuff like you mention have already been discused there,

i also removed the original film from my fw900 a while ago and didnt like the fact that blacks become gray without the original film on a non dark room, so decided to install the most similar film i found to the original, which was a car film polarized: a bit darker than the original but was the less dark i found, not someting dramatic though: https://hardforum.com/threads/24-wi...-ebay-arrived-comments.952788/post-1042412271

was cheap, but hard to install, i had to contract some experienced user which uses to install it on car windows,
https://hardforum.com/threads/24-wi...-ebay-arrived-comments.952788/post-1042696670
however his work wasnt trouble free, some small bubbles remained, but is something hard to note and im living with it without anoyance,, i am happy with the results, being able to perciebe blacks again in non necesary dark room and peak lumince reduction due to the film being a bir darker than the original is hard to note.

however it doesnt really help reducing reflections if that what most concern you, it only improved blacks in reality, so i can persieve blacks again on a non dark room, the original seems imposible to find and i dont know if something else would reduce reflections as the original did though.
 
