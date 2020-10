Sony GDM FW-900 help

i suggest you better next time ask stuff related to fw900 and even crt monitors in general in the fw900 forum thread, so its easier to notice, i was not aware of your post here until today. https://hardforum.com/threads/24-widescreen-crt-fw900-from-ebay-arrived-comments.952788/ also first search about your request using the search option as well, stuff like you mention have already been discused there,i also removed the original film from my fw900 a while ago and didnt like the fact that blacks become gray without the original film on a non dark room, so decided to install the most similar film i found to the original, which was a car film polarized: a bit darker than the original but was the less dark i found, not someting dramatic though: https://hardforum.com/threads/24-wi...-ebay-arrived-comments.952788/post-1042412271 was cheap, but hard to install, i had to contract some experienced user which uses to install it on car windows,however his work wasnt trouble free, some small bubbles remained, but is something hard to note and im living with it without anoyance,, i am happy with the results, being able to perciebe blacks again in non necesary dark room and peak lumince reduction due to the film being a bir darker than the original is hard to note.however it doesnt really help reducing reflections if that what most concern you, it only improved blacks in reality, so i can persieve blacks again on a non dark room, the original seems imposible to find and i dont know if something else would reduce reflections as the original did though.