Sony creates their own version of "The Looking Glass" monitor with their spatial reality display

lostinseganet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,173
https://www.techspot.com/news/87141-sony-targets-3d-artists-new-spatial-reality-display.html
Hmm 4k rez [but really 2k per eye], 5,000 bucks, and it releases next month. It's not as big as the 8K looking glass though...
I want to see these things wow with some gaming. I know its for developers but still....I can dream.
Hmm 4k rez [but really 2k per eye], 5,000 bucks, and it releases next month. It's not as big as the 8K looking glass though...
I want to see these things wow with some gaming. I know its for developers but still....I can dream.