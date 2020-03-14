Somebody's serving up Coronas?

I like mine with a lime please
I heard about the availability of the COVID19 WUs and figured I'd toss a couple boxen at the problem. It's been too long since I've heard the whir of the fans spinning up other than gaming.
Edit. My GPUs are idle. I guess the well of WUs is dry at the moment.
