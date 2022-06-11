Some Websites are Glitching in Chrome Browser

Hello.
Sometimes there are websites that have it's structure distorted, elements missing and blinking.
Incognito mode, Guest profile and Microsoft Edge have no issues whatsoever.
Here's a reproduction of issue:
https://va.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_rdaw0jfZDf1zckcyx_720.mp4
I have disabled all 6 active extensions but it did not solve the problem.
I guess the final option is to start Chrome through command-line option that disables extensions
but does it mean I will not be able to reactivate extensions?
I remember Firefox having database repair and optimization extension that I used once.
I wonder if Chrome extension that repairs profiles exists and won't make something that it
was made to repair worse.
Sometimes there are websites that have it's structure distorted, elements missing and blinking.
Incognito mode, Guest profile and Microsoft Edge have no issues whatsoever.
Here's a reproduction of issue:
https://va.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_rdaw0jfZDf1zckcyx_720.mp4
I have disabled all 6 active extensions but it did not solve the problem.
I guess the final option is to start Chrome through command-line option that disables extensions
but does it mean I will not be able to reactivate extensions?
I remember Firefox having database repair and optimization extension that I used once.
I wonder if Chrome extension that repairs profiles exists and won't make something that it
was made to repair worse.