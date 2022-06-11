Some Websites are Glitching in Chrome Browser

Hello.Sometimes there are websites that have it's structure distorted, elements missing and blinking.Incognito mode, Guest profile and Microsoft Edge have no issues whatsoever.Here's a reproduction of issue:I have disabled all 6 active extensions but it did not solve the problem.I guess the final option is to start Chrome through command-line option that disables extensionsbut does it mean I will not be able to reactivate extensions?I remember Firefox having database repair and optimization extension that I used once.I wonder if Chrome extension that repairs profiles exists and won't make something that itwas made to repair worse.