Some games crash, others don't

This has been fucking nightmare. For several months games that ran perfectly fine now started crashing. I've tried just about everything to find the cause, but nothing seems to fix it.



Things I've done so far:



Swapped memory (tested fine with memtest) Gskill Ripjaws V 3200, Trident Z 3200)

Unraided my games drive. Tried single Nmve for OS and single Nvme for games) Tried 2 different WD Black SN850's and a Crucial P5 Plus with the same problem. These are all new drives.

Swapped 3 different power supplies ( Evga 1000w G5, 850w P6, Super Flower 850w Leadex SE Platinum)

Different Drivers, different bioses.



Only parts i haven't changed are the video card, mobo and cpu. I got a 5900X enroute to swap out. After a fresh OS install and a fresh games install, this time the games did run a little longer before crashing.



Games that crash are:



Tom Clancey's Wildlands & Breakpoint

FarCry 6

FarCry 5

Generation Zero



Funny how those games continue to crash, but other games play fine. I don't get it. Yes, everything is running stock, no overclock. Same problem.



Any other suggestions/ideas I can try that I haven't?