[SOLVED] Do I have the correct or incorrect Bios from Factory? ... this is my Conundrum!!!

Here I go again asking for help even if I don't participate in the forums much. You guys are a wealth of knowledge and I am going to take advantage of your kindness.A few months back I posted a thread regarding making my Asus G15CE-B9 Desktop PC chassis have a better ventilation and a few weeks back I also started a new thread trying to swap and/or get a bigger PC chassis to fit my brand new XFX RX6700 XT GPU, to which I decided to go with a new Antec PC chassis and did the swap.After running to some trouble because I forgot to uninstall the Nvidia drivers and software (I had a GTX 1070 ti) and then I installed the AMD software, hence, the conflicts, etc, etc., I finally decided to update all the drivers and utilities when I noticed the followingand the simple reason I need your help.When I enter the Bios, the software shows that I have a G15CE.205 Bios but if I check the model of my MB, I am supposed (well, no!) I have a B560-G Gaming Wifi MB and I am supposed to reflash my board (if I want to) with the latest Bios which isNow, if I also search for G15CE-B9 Bios Ifind support for G15CE with a Biosfile but the issue is when I put the thumbdrive in the Re-Flash USB port and press+hold the little button for 3 seconds (As I was told to do) it flashes/blinks while I have it press, as soon as I let it go, it just lights up steady green but there is no flashing or blinking and I read that this means it finished or failed and since it never started, well, I figured it did failed.Oh and Also, if I do go into the Bios itself, leave the Thumbdrive in the Re-Flash USB port and try to reflash from inside the Bios, it seems like the thumb drive is not recognize in any of the options. I wonder if I need to place the Thumbdrive in any other USB port for it to be recognize? I just thought of it but before I go doing something stupid I might as well ask and wait for you guys to tell me Yay or Nay!.I have been told by a friend that possibly Asus made a mistake and flashed the wrong Bios and when I tried to call and hold for well over 10+ minutes while they were putting me on hold and transfer to other CS to finally been told that my rig warranty had expired May 2nd of this year and that support line was only for Warranty issues I just blew it and hanged up on the person. Suffice to say, Asus will not be in my "but now I don't know what to do and I am not the type to walk away from a challenge, more so this kind of challenges, hence, why I came to you guys with my problems.Hard as I try, I can never make a short post... mea culpa but I do try to give a nice explanation of my problem even if I do rant a bit (or a lot!).