[SOLVED] Do I have the correct or incorrect Bios from Factory? ... this is my Conundrum!!!

M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Here I go again asking for help even if I don't participate in the forums much. You guys are a wealth of knowledge and I am going to take advantage of your kindness.

A few months back I posted a thread regarding making my Asus G15CE-B9 Desktop PC chassis have a better ventilation and a few weeks back I also started a new thread trying to swap and/or get a bigger PC chassis to fit my brand new XFX RX6700 XT GPU, to which I decided to go with a new Antec PC chassis and did the swap.

After running to some trouble because I forgot to uninstall the Nvidia drivers and software (I had a GTX 1070 ti) and then I installed the AMD software, hence, the conflicts, etc, etc., I finally decided to update all the drivers and utilities when I noticed the following conundrum and the simple reason I need your help.

When I enter the Bios, the software shows that I have a G15CE.205 Bios but if I check the model of my MB, I am supposed (well, no!) I have a B560-G Gaming Wifi MB and I am supposed to reflash my board (if I want to) with the latest Bios which is SB560G.CAP.

1652544285075.png


Now, if I also search for G15CE-B9 Bios I ONLY find support for G15CE with a Bios G15AS.215 file but the issue is when I put the thumbdrive in the Re-Flash USB port and press+hold the little button for 3 seconds (As I was told to do) it flashes/blinks while I have it press, as soon as I let it go, it just lights up steady green but there is no flashing or blinking and I read that this means it finished or failed and since it never started, well, I figured it did failed.

Oh and Also, if I do go into the Bios itself, leave the Thumbdrive in the Re-Flash USB port and try to reflash from inside the Bios, it seems like the thumb drive is not recognize in any of the options. I wonder if I need to place the Thumbdrive in any other USB port for it to be recognize? I just thought of it but before I go doing something stupid I might as well ask and wait for you guys to tell me Yay or Nay!.

I have been told by a friend that possibly Asus made a mistake and flashed the wrong Bios and when I tried to call and hold for well over 10+ minutes while they were putting me on hold and transfer to other CS to finally been told that my rig warranty had expired May 2nd of this year and that support line was only for Warranty issues I just blew it and hanged up on the person. Suffice to say, Asus will not be in my "Send a Xmas Card list to" :p but now I don't know what to do and I am not the type to walk away from a challenge, more so this kind of challenges, hence, why I came to you guys with my problems.

Hard as I try, I can never make a short post... mea culpa but I do try to give a nice explanation of my problem even if I do rant a bit (or a lot!). :oops:
 
P

Pandur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2000
Messages
325
You have a pre-built Asus computer which has model specification G15CE. Hence the bios name and version.

Asus has a Windows compatible bios updater for version 2.15, why are you not running that instead of fiddling with bios flashback?
 
M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Honestly?

It took me a while to get back to windows when I almost botched the initial Bios flash with the wrong one and others things so I am hesitant to try this one but like I also said before, I can't walk away from a challenge so I will try that right now and hopefully, all will be well.

I am also having the issue that Windows 10 64 bit is taking forever to restart and I am talking molasses like slow so I dread it every and any time I have to. That was going to be another post but I didn't want to be greedy LOL.

P.D.: Thank you for the explanation as to the why I have that Bios, something that Asus Support could have told me in the 10+ minutes I had them on the line. They wasted almost 5 minutes apologizing for the delay and being sorry for my problem.
 
P

Pandur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2000
Messages
325
You do need a working Windows installation to use the Windows updater, so I can understand that issue. :)
But as long as Windows is working properly I would not hesitate to use the updater. They were problematic 10-15 years ago, but that has improved luckily.

Often pre-built computers have custom bios even if they use off the shelf parts. So I would never start tinkering with other versions unless I can accept breaking it in the process. Because it may very well be possible to flash the stock bios to your motherboard. But it may also fail spectacularly.

It does sound like you may need a reinstall of Windows as well once you get your bios sorted though. If it is slow as molasses.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,746
I don't think you have the wrong bios. I agree with Pandur that its a separate bios for the pre-built system. Probably less bios options available I would guess for people who only need the absolute basics from the bios.

As for crossflashing to the retail board bios, I don't see why it wouldn't work as your board clearly says B560-g on it.
 
M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Well, I am posting from my other PC because the same thing happened, I ran the windows Bios Update with elevated admin rights, it went into restart, it showed me the splash screen to enter bios, did nothing and immediately told me that it was going to do some updates, I left it untouched, PC restarted on its own and it has been on but does not post so I am formatting another drive to see if I can Re-Flash from the back USB ports with the button.

This is frustrating to say the least, very fancy smanzy thing Asus has but I remember doing so on my old trusted ASRock in 2012 from the Bios itself and it went smooth as silk. I know I am just upset because it has not gone well but sometimes technology is not all that is cracked up to be or I am just having a hellacious week LOL
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,746
I would do the bios flashback of the regular B560-G personally. Although, you might have to rename it whatever the original G15CE bios would have been for the board to accept it during flashing.
 
M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Well, I am back and even more confused than before if one can believe that.

So, I inserted another thumbdrive into a USB port, unplugged the PC from the PSU for a few seconds, plugged it back in and turn the PC on, waited for Bios, hit delete and tried to flash from there but I ran into a small hiccup. It warned me that I needed to back-up my bitlocker recovery key, I almost went ahead and did it anyways because most time, this is the reason I run into issues, for not being patience.

Well this time I did exit, waited the amount of minutes to get back into the desktop, went looking how to do a bitlocker Back-up only to learn that my Win 10 64bit Home edition does not have that capability but according to MS, it does have something called Device Decryption and when I went to make sure I had it, it turns out I am SOL for both of those things so here I stand sucking my own thumb so to speak.

Man, they sure don't make it easy for us to update Bios in this day an age.

I am about to copy both Bios and plug it into the Re-Flash USB port and see which one the PC wants to take first and be done with it.

Thanks guys, I appreciate the help, I really do but if this doesn't work, well, I am going to be giving up on it because aside from the frustration, the time it takes to reboot or restart is just asinine.
 
P

Pandur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2000
Messages
325
The Bitlocker warning is just there to remind you to do a backup IF you are using Bitlocker encryption in the first place. Since you are not using Bitlocker you can safely ignore this warning and proceed with the flash.
 
M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Well, I finally did it but not with some issues ugh!

Bios is the new 215 and it seems stable but now as soon as I get into windows I get 2 errors:

1.- aisuite 3 The service did not respond blah blah atkexCom.axdata and

2.- Dipawaymode The remote procedure call failed.

All the RPC services are running and at Automatic but still this error continues and I can't update, repair or uninstall aisuite 3.

I also went into recovery mode cmd with elevated admin rights after booting/restarting but it gives me an error that enable is not recognize so that is all she wrote.

Silver lining though, for some reason Fast Startup was ticked on (it was one of the things that I first did when I got this rig) so it must of have been from a recent windows update. Unticked it and restarts are back to normal, slow as hell but NOT molasses slow.

Thanks again guys for all the help, I will continue to research for a solution but for now I am going to fire up a game and go kill some baddies and relieve some of this stress I am carrying with me LOL.
 
P

Pandur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2000
Messages
325
Happy murdering!

I would honestly do a fresh install of Windows by now. Sounds like your installation is rotten to the core.
 
M

motolube

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
995
Well, meanwhile I just went into safe mode, deleted the hell out of the suite, went back to windows and used Ccleaner to get rid of whatever remnants I had. I may reinstall it soon enough but I get easily annoyed at stuff that is supposed to be free and it is hard to uninstall... for a moment I thought I was back trying to cancel my AOL account :D

I am thinking that Free Avast will be next, I am tired of the annoying Pop-Ups every so often alerting me how they can clean my whole PC if only I go premium
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top