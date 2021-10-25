Soldering Startup

Shadowarez
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2019
- Messages
- 717
Well it's finally Happening placed what seems like 15 order's for everything lol but sthiught I'd complie list of items iv got incoming to start this journey in repairing electronics and maybe even eBay repairs. Links to come as I make up the list.
1. BGA Socket Repair
2. Cpu Stencils
3. KAIWEETS Digital Multimeter
4. Tip Thinner
5. TS100 TIP T1-C + TS-ILS
6. Baseus 65W Fast Portable 3 Port Charger
7. PINECIL
8. FRIZNO 0.6 MM Solder Wire
9. ANNLOV 7 inch LCD Digital Microscope 50-1200X
10. BAKU BK-858A SMD Brushless Heat Gun
11. AMTECH VS-213-A-TF Flux
12. Low Melt Solder
13. Quick 861DW Hot Air Station Bent Nozzles 3mm
14. Premium Desolder Braid Wick
15. Mechanic Precision Tweezer
16. Qianli Ultra thin Pry
17. 3 x 50ml Needle Tip Bottle
18. Soldering Mat
19. Weller WE 1010NA
ill add the ventilation system once i figure that out for now itll be janky af including pics as items arrive
anyone in the buisness know what im missing as im starting out i want ti get the gear thatll help me in long run the digital microscope is basically fisher price lvl but the one i want from northridge fix isnt available yet when it is ill get a nice 1080p monitor for it.
