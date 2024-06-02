Sold

Status
Not open for further replies.
B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,162
Selling/Parting out my last system
Built this after Xmas and built a new one.

Bundle 1. Prefer to sell this as a combo to save on shipping.
Gigabyte b650m Aorus elite mats board
Ryzen 7800x3d
32gb DDR5 Gskill Flare X ram
Deepcool AK500 white cpu cooler


Sapphire Reference 7800xt. The

I’ll be adding more in a bit. Prices are shipped lower 48.

Pics will be coming as well.
Heat is under buford_t 227-0

Any questions just ask.
 
Last edited:
My mother runs the Gigabyte B650m Aourus Elite AX w/the same 2x16GB GSkill FareX 5 EXPO 6000 CAS36 (Samsung) RAM kit
I run the 7800X3D on my ASRock motherboard
My wife runs the AK500 on her AM5 setup
...all great parts

GLWS!
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top