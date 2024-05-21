SOLD: Valve Steam Deck w/ Dock

SPARTAN VI
Jun 12, 2004
8,837
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. This Deck was originally a 64GB LCD model, but I've upgraded it to a 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD and installed a screen protector. Owned it since April 2022 and docked nearly the entire time. Also includes the official Steam Deck Dock, its travel case, both USB-C charging cables (one included with the Dock and the Deck), and all of the original packaging materials then factory reset for a "like new" unboxing experience. Only selling it because I picked up the OLED version and decided to keep that one instead.
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Gifted my wife a custom mechanical keyboard, so she no longer needs this one. It's basically like new with little to no signs of wear. Logitech G815 product page.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware: SPARTAN VI
