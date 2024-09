SOLD: Valve Steam Deck w/ Dock

Valve Steam Deck LCD 1TB (Upgraded) w/ Steam Deck Dock - $400 shipped obo

*SOLD*

Logitech G815 (Tactile) Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (White/Silver) - $80 shipped

*SOLD*

Verified and tested in excellent working condition. This Deck was originally a 64GB LCD model, but I've upgraded it to a 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD and installed a screen protector. Owned it since April 2022 and docked nearly the entire time. Also includes the official Steam Deck Dock, its travel case, both USB-C charging cables (one included with the Dock and the Deck), and all of the original packaging materials then factory reset for a "like new" unboxing experience. Only selling it because I picked up the OLED version and decided to keep that one instead.Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Gifted my wife a custom mechanical keyboard, so she no longer needs this one. It's basically like new with little to no signs of wear. Logitech G815 product page I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&SItems are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789Heatware: SPARTAN VI