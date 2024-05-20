SOLD Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini (i7, 16gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
Almost new condition, probably 3 days runtime on it at most.
HP ProDesk 600 G6 >>> https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707309
i7 10700T (8cores, 16threads) >>> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700t-processor-16m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz.html
16gb memory (2x 8gb 2933mhz sodimms)
512gb Nvme (Samsung...oem HP)
Fresh install of Win11 Pro
Rear outputs: 2x DP, 1x HDMI, 4x USB)
Front outputs: 2x USB, 1x USB-C)
Comes with 90 HP AC adapter
Looking for $325 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
----------------------------------------
This is a lightly used spare machine.
No issues, works perfect
Just wiped and installed Win11 23H2, activated with BIOS key and installed all updates
i7 10700T (8c/16t) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo
16gb memory (1x 16gb Sodimms @ 2933mhz)
Onboard Intel UHD 630 video (2x DP and 1x HDMI)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax (2x2) with Bluetooth
Option card that is installed : Nvidia GeForce 1660ti with 6gb dedicated (3x MiniDP and 1x MicroHDMI)
512gb Nvme drive (Samsung, OEM HP)
Comes with MiniDP to DP and Micro HDMI dongles
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
Looking for $285 shipped via USPS Priority mail, well packed
-----------------both sold
