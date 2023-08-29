SOLD: PNY NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB GPU

Status
Not open for further replies.
N

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,088
For sale is a gently-used NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB. This card was used in a low-profile HP prebuilt and was my LAN party rig for a while. As far as I know, this is the fastest low-profile GPU you can currently get that is powered exclusively by the PCIe slot. No external power connector required!

Included with purchase is the GPU itself, low-profile bracket, full-size bracket, and mini DisplayPort adapter.

SOLD! Asking $200 shipped within the USA.

Heatware

I accept PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS.

Photos:

IMG_20230829_092336115.jpg
IMG_20230829_092347428.jpg
IMG_20230829_092400424_HDR.jpg
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top