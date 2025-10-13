Software Update Bricks Some Jeep 4xe Hybrids

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,701
"Owners of some Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrids have been left stranded after installing an over-the-air software update this weekend. The automaker pushed out a telematics update for the Uconnect infotainment system that evidently wasn't ready, resulting in cars losing power while driving and then becoming stranded. Stranded Jeep owners have been detailing their experiences in forum and Reddit posts, as well as on YouTube. The buggy update doesn't appear to brick the car immediately. Instead, the failure appears to occur while driving -- a far more serious problem. For some, this happened close to home and at low speed, but others claim to have experienced a powertrain failure at highway speeds."
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...bricks-some-jeep-4xe-hybrids-over-the-weekend
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...bricks-some-jeep-4xe-hybrids-over-the-weekend