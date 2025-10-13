  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Software Update Bricks Some Jeep 4xe Hybrids

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
13,701
"Owners of some Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrids have been left stranded after installing an over-the-air software update this weekend. The automaker pushed out a telematics update for the Uconnect infotainment system that evidently wasn't ready, resulting in cars losing power while driving and then becoming stranded. Stranded Jeep owners have been detailing their experiences in forum and Reddit posts, as well as on YouTube. The buggy update doesn't appear to brick the car immediately. Instead, the failure appears to occur while driving -- a far more serious problem. For some, this happened close to home and at low speed, but others claim to have experienced a powertrain failure at highway speeds."

Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...bricks-some-jeep-4xe-hybrids-over-the-weekend
 
MrGuvernment said:
What moron designed a system that allows updates to happen while a vehicle is in motion.....
i think Jaguar is still unrecovered from a Ransomware attack too

think their production facilities are still at a stand still, they're not manufacturing nothing for a long time now,

"Jaguar Land Rover said that they have delayed restarting production as a "forensic investigation" is in progress.[4]

The attack is believed to be costing the company ₤50 million a week.[4][2]"

think British government gave them a $2 billion dollar bailout
 
Reminds me of the Ford TCM (transmission control module) issue. The engine turned off on me twice while driving, and I was barely able to pull over the to breakdown lane. Thank God I drive in the right lane to begin with, or it could have been extremely bad. Never again buying a Ford, and it's not looking good for these new OTAR update enabled cars either.
 
arestavo said:
Reminds me of the Ford TCM (transmission control module) issue. The engine turned off on me twice while driving, and I was barely able to pull over the to breakdown lane. Thank God I drive in the right lane to begin with, or it could have been extremely bad. Never again buying a Ford, and it's not looking good for these new OTAR update enabled cars either.
my last car shut off in the middle of the road abruptly

i had to sign a NDA because of the incident
 
The update isn't instantly bricking the vehicle. The Jeep updates and apparently at some point later becomes bricked, which can include happening while the Jeep is being driven.

Why would you HAVE to sign an NDA?
 
