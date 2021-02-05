So my robe fried my GPU?

Ok, so I've built a handful of rigs over the past 22 years for personal use, all gaming rigs, never fried anything.
Built this rig in first quarter 2016:
1 x ($439.99) EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX 12 08G-P4-6173-KR 8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 HDCP Ready SLI Support Video Card
$439.99
1 x ($349.99) Intel Core i7-6700K 8M Skylake Quad-Core 4.0 GHz LGA 1151 91W BX80662I76700K Desktop Processor Intel HD Graphics 530
$349.99
1 x ($174.99) MSI MSI Gaming Z170A GAMING M5 LGA 1151 Intel Z170 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.1 ATX Intel Motherboard
$174.99
1 x ($89.99) EVGA 110-B2-0850-V1 80 PLUS Bronze 850 W Semi-Modular NVIDIA SLI Ready and Crossfire Support Continuous Power Supply
$89.99
1 x ($89.99) G.SKILL TridentZ Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Intel Z170 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
Cooler Master HAF 922 - Mid Tower Computer Case with USB 3.0 Ports
Tossed my robe onto my computer chair and heard a little zap, figured it was nothing to worry about and walked away. Come back a couple hours later and no video. Tried the other outputs and PCIE slot, nothing. Dug out a DVI cable and tried onboard video and it fired right up, everything seems to be working just fine. Is my GPU for sure shot? Why would a zap to the exterior of my case cause only my GPU to die? The ground at my power outlet tests good.
Going forward is there anyway I can directly ground the case myself? I want to ground the hell out of it and not have to worry about this, as I don't game much right now (kids) I may not even bother buying a new GPU especially if they can fry from a friggin robe touching the case.
Kind of off topic, but WHAT THE F is going on with GPUs over the past 4 years? How is my card still remotely decent and not only that, but worth more than what I paid? Mind boggling, I thought I was losing my mind trying to find a replacement!
Last edited: