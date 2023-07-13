Sneaky Nvidia

Legendary Gamer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2012
- Messages
- 1,566
Yeah, that's a nice and quiet admission that their original power connector actually was the piece of shit that most of us knew it was. They did something like this back in the 2080Ti era where they released a shitload of defective silicon and lied about their failure rates. I think it was like a 20+% Failure rate instead of the 1-2% they claimed it was.Sneaky indeed.. pretty much invalidates and makes all previous 4090s obsolete. And how will current 4090 owners know which card to order for the "upgrade"?! /s
Watch your homeowner's insurance go up.I'm running full YOLO mode with an OG 4090 and a Cablemod 90 degree adapter
TBH - If my house went up in flames because of a 4090 burning up, I'd absolutely get with my insurance company to sue the shit out of Nvidia. Them changing this connector is basically an admission of guilt.Watch your homeowner's insurance go up.
Just because something is being improved doesn't mean the old one wasn't fine but for user error.TBH - If my house went up in flames because of a 4090 burning up, I'd absolutely get with my insurance company to sue the shit out of Nvidia. Them changing this connector is basically an admission of guilt.
The connector was a poor design because it so easily allowed user error. That's the issue. You don't design a consumer grade part with a connector like that. I have a 4080, and that connector blows. Further, it has very limited cycles compared to a standard PCI-E 8-Pin.Just because something is being improved doesn't mean the old one wasn't fine but for user error.
How often do you reseat your card? I usually do it a grand total of once, to move it to another system as a hand me down. Unless you're a hardware reviewer that's a silly thing to get hung up on .The connector was a poor design because it so easily allowed user error. That's the issue. You don't design a consumer grade part with a connector like that. I have a 4080, and that connector blows. Further, it has very limited cycles compared to a standard PCI-E 8-Pin.