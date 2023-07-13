Sneaky Nvidia

T4rd said: Sneaky indeed.. pretty much invalidates and makes all previous 4090s obsolete. And how will current 4090 owners know which card to order for the "upgrade"?! /s Click to expand...

Yeah, that's a nice and quiet admission that their original power connectorthe piece of shit that most of us knew it was. They did something like this back in the 2080Ti era where they released a shitload of defective silicon and lied about their failure rates. I think it was like a 20+% Failure rate instead of the 1-2% they claimed it was.I like their graphics cards but you can't trust anything they put out until at least a year after it's been released and vetted to be stable. AMD may not be as good and they have their own issues with stuff like the 7900XTX launch but they at least honored replacing the cards within short order.