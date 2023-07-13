Sneaky Nvidia

T4rd said:
Sneaky indeed.. pretty much invalidates and makes all previous 4090s obsolete. And how will current 4090 owners know which card to order for the "upgrade"?! /s
Yeah, that's a nice and quiet admission that their original power connector actually was the piece of shit that most of us knew it was. They did something like this back in the 2080Ti era where they released a shitload of defective silicon and lied about their failure rates. I think it was like a 20+% Failure rate instead of the 1-2% they claimed it was.

I like their graphics cards but you can't trust anything they put out until at least a year after it's been released and vetted to be stable. AMD may not be as good and they have their own issues with stuff like the 7900XTX launch but they at least honored replacing the cards within short order.
 
Westwood said:
Watch your homeowner's insurance go up. :D
TBH - If my house went up in flames because of a 4090 burning up, I'd absolutely get with my insurance company to sue the shit out of Nvidia. Them changing this connector is basically an admission of guilt.
 
Pretty sure that the last 4090Fe's that were in stock with the original version of the 12vhpwr connector were sold by BestBuy in December 2022. None have been stocked for months, up until the end of June. Those cards have visibly shorter sense pins. Whether or not the connector fully matches the new specs is unknown, but it probably does.

The shorter sense pins is known so far, only on newly shipping Nvidia branded cards. No idea what the board partners are doing, but I would bet they are on track to make the same swap for the part at any time.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Just because something is being improved doesn't mean the old one wasn't fine but for user error.
The connector was a poor design because it so easily allowed user error. That's the issue. You don't design a consumer grade part with a connector like that. I have a 4080, and that connector blows. Further, it has very limited cycles compared to a standard PCI-E 8-Pin.
 
Mchart said:
The connector was a poor design because it so easily allowed user error. That's the issue. You don't design a consumer grade part with a connector like that. I have a 4080, and that connector blows. Further, it has very limited cycles compared to a standard PCI-E 8-Pin.
How often do you reseat your card? I usually do it a grand total of once, to move it to another system as a hand me down. Unless you're a hardware reviewer that's a silly thing to get hung up on :).
 
My only gripe with the original connector was the rats nest of cabling that didn't allow the side panel to close.
 
