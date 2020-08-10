Snapdragon chip flaws put >1 billion Android phones at risk of data theft

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,888
"In a statement, Qualcomm officials said: “Regarding the Qualcomm Compute DSP vulnerability disclosed by Check Point, we worked diligently to validate the issue and make appropriate mitigations available to OEMs. We have no evidence it is currently being exploited. We encourage end users to update their devices as patches become available and to only install applications from trusted locations such as the Google Play Store.”

Check Point said that Snapdragon is included in about 40 percent of phones worldwide. With an estimated 3 billion Android devices, that amounts to more than a billion phones. In the US market, Snapdragons are embedded in around 90 percent of devices.

There’s not much helpful guidance to provide users for protecting themselves against these exploits. Downloading apps only from Play can help, but Google’s track record of vetting apps shows that advice has limited efficacy. There’s also no way to effectively identify booby-trapped multimedia content."

https://arstechnica.com/information...billion-android-phones-at-risk-of-data-theft/
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
2,806
My concern isn't so much about the flaw itself as that many of those phones, even ones just two or three years old, will likely never get a fix because of how Google and OEMs handle Android updates. Yeah, you probably won't be attacked if you are vulnerable, but I wouldn't be thrilled about having that threat lingering in the background.
 
