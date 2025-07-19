  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Smallish USB powered PC Soundbar

N

nekrosoft13

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2005
Messages
1,606
looking for "small"ish USB powered sound bar that sounds good.

My old SOULION speaker started looking connection and became very annoyed, I bought Creative GS3, it sounds good.
But its massive, this is just for some basic plex audio.

any recomendations?

Something with USB-C would be preffered.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top