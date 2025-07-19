Smallish USB powered PC Soundbar

nekrosoft13
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,606
looking for "small"ish USB powered sound bar that sounds good.
My old SOULION speaker started looking connection and became very annoyed, I bought Creative GS3, it sounds good.
But its massive, this is just for some basic plex audio.
any recomendations?
Something with USB-C would be preffered.
