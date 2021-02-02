Small smudges on monitor

I just bought a used monitor and I see a few small smudges on the screen. They don’t look like dead pixels, and they don’t appear to be on the surface either as I don’t feel anything when I run my fingernail over them. I’m thinking it might have something to do with the anti glare coating. Things like this are hard to describe, and even with the attached picture, I’m not sure it can accurately capture the problem. Regardless, if anyone has any ideas as to what the smudges are and if it’s possible to get rid of them, I’d appreciate it.