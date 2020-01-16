Small ATX case help

N

n370zed

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2012
Messages
345
I have some spare parts that I’d like to turn into a living room box for movies. I hate using the Apps in the TVs to watch movies. Can anyone recommend a small pc case. I hate that I have an ATX MB but I will have to work with what I’ve got.

2500k Hyper212. (Wish i has the stock cooler to save space)
8GB ram
ASRock P67 Extreme4 Gen3
750w Psu
GTX 780ti

Anything small yet can fit those components I’ll be happy.
 
Morphes

Morphes

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jul 16, 2001
Messages
4,108
Coolermaster Q500L is pretty small and fits everything. You may want to cut some fan holes (the air holes are way too small from factory) and add your own filters but its a super small case that fits all full size components.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top