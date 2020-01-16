Small ATX case help

I have some spare parts that I’d like to turn into a living room box for movies. I hate using the Apps in the TVs to watch movies. Can anyone recommend a small pc case. I hate that I have an ATX MB but I will have to work with what I’ve got.



2500k Hyper212. (Wish i has the stock cooler to save space)

8GB ram

ASRock P67 Extreme4 Gen3

750w Psu

GTX 780ti



Anything small yet can fit those components I’ll be happy.