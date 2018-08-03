Sling TV is Losing Steam

DooKey
Dish Network is losing satellite TV subscribers like crazy and their Sling TV streaming service isn't making up the difference. DirecTV satellite service is losing customers as well, but their DirecTV Now streaming service is more than making up lost volume. DirecTV Now has 1.8 million subscribers compared to 2.21 million for Sling TV. You would think Sling TV would be further ahead since they've been around almost two years longer than DirecTV Now. If this trend continues for Sling TV they are in trouble. The big difference between the two is number of channels/locals and DirecTV Now blows Sling TV away for just a little more money per month. This is why I picked them. You better get on the ball Dish.
Meanwhile, AT&T is also using its wireless business to push DirecTV Now subscriptions, with some plans offering $15 per month DirecTV Now discounts and free HBO. Given those advantages, it’s not hard to imagine DirecTV Now leaping into first place among live TV streaming services by the end of this year.
