Sling TV is Losing Steam

I've had sling TV for a couple years and can count on one hand the number of times I've seen an outage. That's not the issue.The author of the article guessed correctly that the issue is local channels. Sling simply does not have local channels without an extra cost. If you truly want local or as close as you can get to them you end up having to buy the most expensive package. People don't want to be nickeled and dimed like that.If sling can start offering the local broadcast channels I think they can get back on their feet.But I do think they need to take a look at their pricing model and adjust it. Their price slots are fine but their offerings in those slots leave a bit to be desired especially if a different package has something you want. You can't just go to that package and keep everything you had before. You lose things to gain other things and people don't like that.