Slight issues with Windows 11

Hi!



I have two questions after a fresh install of Windows 11 25H2:



1. It remains, like in previous versions of W11, that on the log-in screen there is a slight, about a two-three second lag when typing your PIN or password, a total freeze of input. Why could this be? I have always had it on W11, on different hardware configurations mind you, but there are occasions it might not happen. Is this related to some loading via internet, or loading a driver perhaps? Could an installed Ryzen iGPU driver does this - the iGPU is not in use, I currently use an Nvidia dGPU.



2. Is there way to remove suggested updates from Windows Update since I made the mistake of disabling it automatically downloading drivers only after I installed the necessary drivers myself. Thankfully Windows Update does not seem to forcefully download anything, but I wonder how long quite a bunch of unnecessary drivers will be suggested there, like and old Nvidia driver.