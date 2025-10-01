  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Slight issues with Windows 11

GamerNerves

Dec 23, 2023
146
Hi!

I have two questions after a fresh install of Windows 11 25H2:

1. It remains, like in previous versions of W11, that on the log-in screen there is a slight, about a two-three second lag when typing your PIN or password, a total freeze of input. Why could this be? I have always had it on W11, on different hardware configurations mind you, but there are occasions it might not happen. Is this related to some loading via internet, or loading a driver perhaps? Could an installed Ryzen iGPU driver does this - the iGPU is not in use, I currently use an Nvidia dGPU.

2. Is there way to remove suggested updates from Windows Update since I made the mistake of disabling it automatically downloading drivers only after I installed the necessary drivers myself. Thankfully Windows Update does not seem to forcefully download anything, but I wonder how long quite a bunch of unnecessary drivers will be suggested there, like and old Nvidia driver.
 
if youre signing into a ms account it has to talk to the server to verify, i think. ALL my systems do it. no your igpu isnt doin it.
what "suggested updates"?! there are updates and then optional updates that you have to actually look for...
 
