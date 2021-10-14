Skyrim Anniversary Edition

If you play modded Skyrim SE, back up your executable and .ESM now, and disable updates in Steam because 11/11 is coming and will break your experience as your SSE on steam will automatically become SAE.
Me, I'm trying to get my new PC built before 11/11 hits so I can install SE before I get screwed and stuck with vanilla AE Skyrim while I wait a new SKSE and mods to be updated.
"While some players may prefer to just enjoy existing mods and not care for the Anniversary Edition – though it will include new free content, such as the ability to fish – the greater issue is that rather than a separate product listing on Steam, the Anniversary Edition is a patch to existing Special Edition installations, which makes it unavoidable unless players opt out of any updates."
Me, I'm trying to get my new PC built before 11/11 hits so I can install SE before I get screwed and stuck with vanilla AE Skyrim while I wait a new SKSE and mods to be updated.
"While some players may prefer to just enjoy existing mods and not care for the Anniversary Edition – though it will include new free content, such as the ability to fish – the greater issue is that rather than a separate product listing on Steam, the Anniversary Edition is a patch to existing Special Edition installations, which makes it unavoidable unless players opt out of any updates."
Last edited: