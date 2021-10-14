Skyrim Anniversary Edition

termite said: Also, Steam removed the "never update" option.



Only thing remotely similar, is the "update at launch" option.



This may hold back the update if you are using the skse executable. Click to expand...

"Update on launch" has been the only option for quite some time now. The problem is once the update is queued Steam won't let you launch the game in offline mode until the update is completed. You need to do some dirty stuff like deleting the manifest and something else to remove the update from Steam's memory. You need uncheck "Keep this game up to date" in the game's properties before the update is released to prevent this from happening in the first place.If you don't want to go through the trouble after the update gets queued you can still always launch the game directly from the SKSE launcher in the game's directory instead of through Steam. The SKSE launcher doesn't need Steam to launch the game. You can also still rollback using the Steam console, app ID and manifest ID right now.I ran into this issue when Bethesda snuck out the recent update for Fallout 3 that broke everything after 10 years and now I have to deal with that malarkey. I already backed up the game, so if I can't rollback through the Steam console I can try uninstalling from Steam and pointing Steam to the backup. I don't know if that will work, though.