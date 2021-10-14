Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Tobit

If you play modded Skyrim SE, back up your executable and .ESM now, and disable updates in Steam because 11/11 is coming and will break your experience as your SSE on steam will automatically become SAE.

Me, I'm trying to get my new PC built before 11/11 hits so I can install SE before I get screwed and stuck with vanilla AE Skyrim while I wait a new SKSE and mods to be updated.

"While some players may prefer to just enjoy existing mods and not care for the Anniversary Edition – though it will include new free content, such as the ability to fish – the greater issue is that rather than a separate product listing on Steam, the Anniversary Edition is a patch to existing Special Edition installations, which makes it unavoidable unless players opt out of any updates."
 
termite

Also, Steam removed the "never update" option.

Only thing remotely similar, is the "update at launch" option.

This may hold back the update if you are using the skse executable.
 
"Update on launch" has been the only option for quite some time now. The problem is once the update is queued Steam won't let you launch the game in offline mode until the update is completed. You need to do some dirty stuff like deleting the manifest and something else to remove the update from Steam's memory. You need uncheck "Keep this game up to date" in the game's properties before the update is released to prevent this from happening in the first place.

If you don't want to go through the trouble after the update gets queued you can still always launch the game directly from the SKSE launcher in the game's directory instead of through Steam. The SKSE launcher doesn't need Steam to launch the game. You can also still rollback using the Steam console, app ID and manifest ID right now.

I ran into this issue when Bethesda snuck out the recent update for Fallout 3 that broke everything after 10 years and now I have to deal with that malarkey. I already backed up the game, so if I can't rollback through the Steam console I can try uninstalling from Steam and pointing Steam to the backup. I don't know if that will work, though.
 
