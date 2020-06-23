Sizing Window AC for room

The bedroom we want cooled w/ a window AC unit is 215 sq ft. That should be easily cooled by an 8000 BTU unit but it doesn't. We had an LG 8000 in a window that was the farthest away from the bed bc the powering on of the motor disturbed my sleep. But it didn't cool the room well. So then I got a different AC Midea ushaped and placed it flush w/ the bed. I have to start the unit in the mid afternoon to even get in to the low 70s at night. I've since read this Midea that just came out is getting poor reviews. So now I'm trying to figure out whether we need to go up to a 10000 until. I've read that if it's too large for the room it can end up getting swampy. We live in nnj where it's humid and days have been near 90 and nights are in the 70s. I like the room to be COLD. Like as near to 60 as possible.



Should I assume that the 1st AC was old and not efficient. (probably 5 years) and the new one is just lousy so I should stay w/ 8000 or should we move up to a 10,000BTU unit. I put dampers at the bottom of all doors to keep the cooler air from escaping. Thanks!