Six classic Star Trek games released on GoG

GoG has just released several old Trek games.Voyager Elite Force 1 & 2, Starfleet Command 3, Bridge Commander, Hidden Evil, and Away Team. All are priced at $9.99 each.ST Armada 1/2 are coming soon.Bridge Commander was probably the best out of those but EF 1/2 were good Quake3 engine based games. I don't think I ever played SFC 3, 1 and 2 were ok though.