Simple Table for PC assembly/show/demo/etc...

So, guys, I need help finding a simple tabletop, strong for assembling PCs, Demonstrations, etc... I was looking everywhere, but just couldn't find one that fits my needs.It has to be at least 70 inches in width (or longer), and 36 inches deep in dept. Grommets will be a plus, but not necessary.I saw this one, but its dept is just a little below my expectation, but if no other choice, at the last resort, I will just have to get it.I don't want to spend anything above $200 for it, so my choice is somewhat limited.Any links, advices, suggestions, or recommendations will be appreciated.Thanks much!