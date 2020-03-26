Simple Processor / Memory Support Question

I'm trying to piece together a new home EXSi box using a Precision T5810 tower I bought online. I picked this model because I have a pile of 16 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMMs that I know are compatible with the tower. I tested them in a tower I have in the office. I bought a Xeon E5-2640v3 CPU. I populated the first two of eight memory slots, booted up, saw 32 GB. Powered down, populated all slots, and got an error. Amber blink code 2,7 which refers to a memory power error. The manual suggests the usual, remove all sticks but two, power on, add them back, etc to find out what sticks are bad. To make a long store short, I can boot fine with the first 4 memory slots fill, seeing 64 GB of memory. I can't boot once I go beyond the first four slots. I've rotated and swapped out the memory several times over, and I can always reproduce the error if I go beyond the first 4 slots.



So, that being said, Intel site lists the processor supporting 4 memory channels. Does this equate to memory slots? As in, if I wanted to populate all 8 slots, I'd need a higher end processor? I didn't think so, but I'm stuck on the fact I can't fill more than 4 slots. The system BIOS is up to date. I thought about trying to reset the CMOS and trying again, but wanted to check here first. I have little experience building systems using Xeon processors and anything more than 4 memory slots.