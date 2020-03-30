Simple Backup NAS machine

I'm looking to making a basic NAS for offsite backups. Something simple that I can leave at someone else's house and use it as backup for the NAS I keep at home. (They could also do the same with me and we'd be colo NAS buddies )
Anyways, I already have one of the Synology boxes with a few drives, but I want to try out FreeNAS/napp-it or one of the other roll your own distributions with off the shelf hardware.
I'm currently thinking something along these guidelines:
- No need for resource intensive processing (VMs not required)
- Simple. Passively cooled. Few moving parts aside from the drives.
- Inexpensive but not barebones cheap, ~$300 for the machine (no drives) seems a reasonable target, upwards of that and it looks like I'm in the qnap/synology range
- Usage case would be it gets put somewhere with power and network, probably sleeps most of the time then wakes up and checks/does backups every TBD.
Currently I'm looking at making something like this:
ASRock J3455-ITX - https://www.newegg.com/asrock-j3455-itx-mini-itx/p/N82E16813157728
8GB DDR3 (SO-DIMM) RAM - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-8gb-204-pin-ddr3-so-dimm/p/N82E16820231704
Seasonic S12III (550W) - https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-s12iii-bronze-series-ssr-550gb3-550w/p/N82E16817151227
Fractal Node 304 - https://www.newegg.com/black-fractal-design-node-304-mini-itx-tower/p/N82E16811352027
Drives will be standard 3.5" SATA. Starting with 2x in the 8-10TB range but could go up to 4x (waiting for sales).
I looked at boards that support ECC RAM but that quickly priced me out or they were NLA or added too many extra parts.
Thoughts, comments, advice or similar builds appreciated.
