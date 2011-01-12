SILVERSTONE TJ08E - New MicroATX Case

Konias

Silverstone shoved new or imporved case on CES 2011. Its Silverstone TJ08E.
Enjoy :D

silverstone_029.jpg


silverstone_028.jpg


silverstone_031.jpg


silverstone_TJ08E.jpg
 
kjeldoran

I like the look of this case and it definitely feels like the successor to the TJ08. I think the front fan is 180mm? It looks like the drive cages are removable and I hope they are. Lots of choices on the mATX tower front now :).
 
Necere

Interesting. Looks like you might be able to fit an ATX board in there with the PSU blocking the last three slots, an idea I've had in the past. Otherwise, pretty dull looking.
 
nderscore

The offset on the top grill might bother some, but I guess that design philosophy is carried from the bottom 3.5" bay.
 
munkle

Looks great! But I can never find the case I want: psu on the bottom and mobo flipped like this one. I don't get why it isn't done more often. It makes more sense to have both flipped or not at all since the connectors match up better. And if they are both flipped you should get slightly better temps on your video card and psu.

I would get his for my next pc if the psu was on the bottom, maybe they will make one like that?
 
Necere

munkle said:
Looks great! But I can never find the case I want: psu on the bottom and mobo flipped like this one. I don't get why it isn't done more often. It makes more sense to have both flipped or not at all since the connectors match up better. And if they are both flipped you should get slightly better temps on your video card and psu.

I would get his for my next pc if the psu was on the bottom, maybe they will make one like that?
The reason the PSU is on the top is because the 5.25" bays are on the top. If the PSU were moved to the bottom the motherboard would need to be moved up where it would interfere with the 5.25" drives. The case would need to be made deeper for the 5.25" bays and motherboard to be at the same level.
 
Konias

munkle said:
Looks great! But I can never find the case I want: psu on the bottom and mobo flipped like this one. I don't get why it isn't done more often. It makes more sense to have both flipped or not at all since the connectors match up better. And if they are both flipped you should get slightly better temps on your video card and psu.

I would get his for my next pc if the psu was on the bottom, maybe they will make one like that?
And what about Lia-Li A04 or New Fractal Mini ( Define or ARC). They have PSU on the bottom :cool:
 
kjeldoran

Konias said:
And what about Lia-Li A04 or New Fractal Mini ( Define or ARC). They have PSU on the bottom :cool:
Both the Fractal Mini and the Lian-Li A05 are also deeper than the TJ08. The A05 and mini are 490mm in depth while the TJ08 is 378mm. Given the layout is just flipped on the TJ08E, it looks to be the same size as the TJ08.
 
Konias

My offline post, when I make this thread I just bought new Micro ATX case. I didnt wont to make thread for that.

I just bought new MicroATX case. I randomly found NZXT Rouge SFF case on one of many e-shops. I know, that NZXT canceled manufacturing Rouge cases a year ago. So I can not resist and I bought one. There where alas silver wariant with black interior.Yet I bought it :D
Some quick bad pics from my HTC Wildfire:
NZXT1.jpg


NZXT2.jpg



( Sorry my bad English :confused: )
 
lowteckh

What relevance does your Rogue have with this? Least you can do is not hijack it to show off some random stuff.
 
napsteir

In case the 5,25" bay was not needed (just for placing the hdd's) so no total lenght was needed, would you consider, at worst, to flip the back (psu at the top -> spin it 180º ->psu at the bottom. Move the motherboard to the oposite side and make a new hole at the bottom so the psu can breath??

This is how it'd look like

silverstonetj08ecopia.jpg


What do u think?. At least, motherboard is placed as usual, cpu up, pci-e bottom.
 
kjeldoran

napsteir said:
In case the 5,25" bay was not needed (just for placing the hdd's) so no total lenght was needed, would you consider, at worst, to flip the back (psu at the top -> spin it 180º ->psu at the bottom. Move the motherboard to the oposite side and make a new hole at the bottom so the psu can breath??

This is how it'd look like

What do u think?. At least, motherboard is placed as usual, cpu up, pci-e bottom.
Yes, if you did not use the 5.25" drive bays then it would work. The reason why silverstone kept the PSU at the top is because a 5.25" drive will touch the motherboard if the PSU was at the bottom (unless you make the case taller or deeper). The 5.25" drive I used was a shorter DVD burner and it would have overlapped the motherboard by almost an half an inch (probably touching the mobo). I don't think many case makers would eliminate the 5.25" drive bays in a mATX case. I don't even use an optical drive so I do not use the 5.25" bays. I can see some people using them for holding a reservoir or fan controllers.
 
Deleted member 222586

nderscore said:
The offset on the top grill might bother some, but I guess that design philosophy is carried from the bottom 3.5" bay.
Its a total failure design wise.
As it stands, you have two options:

a) To face the psu-fan down: this way, they psu acts as the only exhaust of the case (not good).

b) To face the psu-fan up: this way, the psu gets fresh air but you have no exhaust in the case.

This top grill is a no-no, as the only viable option not to make the gpu roast in there is to use the psu as the exhaust of the case (which I don't like but its better than nothing).

The layout on its own is quite nice, I like it because having the psu on top makes the whole thing smaller...but they need to stop getting lazy and commit such bullshitty mistakes.
 
NichoTL

prava said:
Its a total failure design wise.
As it stands, you have two options:

a) To face the psu-fan down: this way, they psu acts as the only exhaust of the case (not good).

b) To face the psu-fan up: this way, the psu gets fresh air but you have no exhaust in the case.

This top grill is a no-no, as the only viable option not to make the gpu roast in there is to use the psu as the exhaust of the case (which I don't like but its better than nothing).

The layout on its own is quite nice, I like it because having the psu on top makes the whole thing smaller...but they need to stop getting lazy and commit such bullshitty mistakes.
Uh I don't understand. There IS a 120mm exhaust fan at the back!
 
Deleted member 222586

NichoTL said:
Uh I don't understand. There IS a 120mm exhaust fan at the back!
Yeah, but its on the cpu zone, not in the gpu, which means that all the hot air from the gpu will go up: so, unless you exhaust it with your psu it will remain there for a long time, increasing the case temperature a lot.

Take in mind that the last two photos you can see are photoshops from a user of what he wanted. This are the original photographs:

silverstone_TJ08E.jpg


You can see there is only one exhaust, and its quite lower than the VGA, and will cause the problem i was talking about.
 
R3MF

I like the case except for the top vent.

it is an ugly ingress point for a split cup of tea, which is more of a problem in small desktop cases than massive towers.

it is also unnecessary given that the PSU will have to face down so it can exhaust gpu heat that the 120mm rear fan is too low to deal with.
 
JPB

prava said:
Yeah, but its on the cpu zone, not in the gpu, which means that all the hot air from the gpu will go up: so, unless you exhaust it with your psu it will remain there for a long time, increasing the case temperature a lot.

Take in mind that the last two photos you can see are photoshops from a user of what he wanted. This are the original photographs:

You can see there is only one exhaust, and its quite lower than the VGA, and will cause the problem i was talking about.
I don't think the design is that bad. Considering the size of the intake fan compared to the exhaust fan, there will be some serious positive pressure inside the case. Especially if you mount the PSU intake facing upwards. This will cause a constant stream of air exiting the case through the PCI slots above the GPU and also through the small area next to the PSU. In the end we'll have to wait and see how well that works in reality...
 
sgtspiff

This thread made me come from lurker to poster on Hardforum.
I really like the SFF part on HF mainly because I soon will replace my old computer with a small and quiet one.

So why this thread?
The old computer is a TJ08.

It's a good case but waaaay to big for me. I'd recommend it to anyone.
 
Konias

This is not thread about TJ08 but about new TJ08E. Its about new case. Its one of the smallest micro ATX cases. Not all SFF must be in MiniITX format.
 
napsteir

After the video, it looks better to have the motherboard flipped 180º cause of the hsf holder at the bottom of the case. Also looks like the hdd mount can be removed as the mentioned "card holder". In this case, I'd take the HDD mount so the front intake fan (AP180) blows the highest amount of air inside and place the HDD's in the 5,25" bay.

Also the PSU gets copletely appart of the rest of the case, so that ables you to place a long PSU and to hace full air circullation for it.

Some things i'd improve are the top magnetic filter for the PSU intake. It looks like it's been placed there after, like it's not part of the case. It would have been better to remove it from the back of the case, sliding it back just as the front intake filter slides to the sides.

EDIT:

Here some more pictures from "nikkeibp"

1_px400.jpg


2_px400.jpg


3_px400.jpg

HSF Holder.

4_px400.jpg

Notice the HDD mounts have (someting) that looks like antivibration...
And looks like the 4 HDD module can be unscrewed and taken away

5_px400.jpg

USB 3.0 internal header for the motherboard instead oh plugging it in the back i/o ports

6_px400.jpg

Top dust filter for the PSU
 
Blazestorm

Eh why couldn't they have hidden that filter internally.. it's so ugly on the outside compared to that grill right there.
 
wonSR4

Hmm looks nice and short enough. Any ideas on price or availability?
 
kjeldoran

reb00tin said:
My original TJ08 has a removable mobo. With a small case like this, once you put a large heatsink in there, the only way to access the mobo is through the back -- by tilting the tray.

http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=51531
Yes, that is true and was a downside of the original TJ08. The TJ08E still has a removable mobo tray based on the images I saw. The large heatsink clearance issue would probably be resolved since it is inverted.
 
JonDoms

I think I will upgrade my TJ08 to this. As long as the front is not made of solid metal like the previous one.
 
wonSR4

sidsaccount said:
What is the size comparison of this vs the SG03?
TJ08: 14.88" x 7.68" x 15.00" (L x W x H) - These are the dimensions of the TJ08. Wouldn't think that the TJ08E is that far off.
SG03: 12.28" x 7.87" x 14.17" (L x W x H)

It's pretty much a slightly longer and taller case than the SG03.
 
Skott

wonSR4 said:
TJ08: 14.88" x 7.68" x 15.00" (L x W x H) - These are the dimensions of the TJ08. Wouldn't think that the TJ08E is that far off.
SG03: 12.28" x 7.87" x 14.17" (L x W x H)

It's pretty much a slightly longer and taller case than the SG03.
The TJ08-E is slightly larger than the original TJ08(according to the box in CES video). If I did the MM conversion correctly it goes something like this:

TJ08-E: 15.4" x 8.4" x 15" (LxWxH)
TJ08: 14.88" x 7.68" x 15" (LxWxH)
SG03: 12.3" x 7.9" x 14.2" (LxWxH)
 
MaSsAcRe

Very nice case, I'll certainly be keeping my eye on this one for my next build. Still though, I'm curious to see what Lian Li has in store at this years CeBIT. Won't make my decision until then.
 
mrmylanman

Blazestorm said:
Eh why couldn't they have hidden that filter internally.. it's so ugly on the outside compared to that grill right there.
One possible reason is because they tried it on the FT01 and people (me and a number of reviewers) hated it because it was damn near impossible to remove the filters without taking a large portion of the computer apart beforehand.

Just my $0.02. I think I might be using this case when it comes out. I really like the looks of it, and the features inside as well.
 
