SILVERSTONE TJ08E - New MicroATX Case

Looks great! But I can never find the case I want: psu on the bottom and mobo flipped like this one. I don't get why it isn't done more often. It makes more sense to have both flipped or not at all since the connectors match up better. And if they are both flipped you should get slightly better temps on your video card and psu.
I would get his for my next pc if the psu was on the bottom, maybe they will make one like that?
And what about Lia-Li A04 or New Fractal Mini ( Define or ARC). They have PSU on the bottom
In case the 5,25" bay was not needed (just for placing the hdd's) so no total lenght was needed, would you consider, at worst, to flip the back (psu at the top -> spin it 180º ->psu at the bottom. Move the motherboard to the oposite side and make a new hole at the bottom so the psu can breath??
This is how it'd look like
What do u think?. At least, motherboard is placed as usual, cpu up, pci-e bottom.
The offset on the top grill might bother some, but I guess that design philosophy is carried from the bottom 3.5" bay.
Its a total failure design wise.
As it stands, you have two options:
a) To face the psu-fan down: this way, they psu acts as the only exhaust of the case (not good).
b) To face the psu-fan up: this way, the psu gets fresh air but you have no exhaust in the case.
This top grill is a no-no, as the only viable option not to make the gpu roast in there is to use the psu as the exhaust of the case (which I don't like but its better than nothing).
The layout on its own is quite nice, I like it because having the psu on top makes the whole thing smaller...but they need to stop getting lazy and commit such bullshitty mistakes.
Uh I don't understand. There IS a 120mm exhaust fan at the back!
Yeah, but its on the cpu zone, not in the gpu, which means that all the hot air from the gpu will go up: so, unless you exhaust it with your psu it will remain there for a long time, increasing the case temperature a lot.
Take in mind that the last two photos you can see are photoshops from a user of what he wanted. This are the original photographs:
You can see there is only one exhaust, and its quite lower than the VGA, and will cause the problem i was talking about.
Hmm looks nice and short enough. Any ideas on price or availability?
The video said Q2 of this year at $100 or less. I bought my TJ08 for $99 back in the day so I would expect it to be the same price.
My original TJ08 has a removable mobo. With a small case like this, once you put a large heatsink in there, the only way to access the mobo is through the back -- by tilting the tray.
http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=51531
I think I will upgrade my TJ08 to this. As long as the front is not made of solid metal like the previous one.
May I ask what's wrong with solid metal?
What is the size comparison of this vs the SG03?
TJ08: 14.88" x 7.68" x 15.00" (L x W x H) - These are the dimensions of the TJ08. Wouldn't think that the TJ08E is that far off.
SG03: 12.28" x 7.87" x 14.17" (L x W x H)
It's pretty much a slightly longer and taller case than the SG03.
Eh why couldn't they have hidden that filter internally.. it's so ugly on the outside compared to that grill right there.