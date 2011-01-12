SILVERSTONE TJ08E - New MicroATX Case

After the video, it looks better to have the motherboard flipped 180º cause of the hsf holder at the bottom of the case. Also looks like the hdd mount can be removed as the mentioned "card holder". In this case, I'd take the HDD mount so the front intake fan (AP180) blows the highest amount of air inside and place the HDD's in the 5,25" bay.Also the PSU gets copletely appart of the rest of the case, so that ables you to place a long PSU and to hace full air circullation for it.Some things i'd improve are the top magnetic filter for the PSU intake. It looks like it's been placed there after, like it's not part of the case. It would have been better to remove it from the back of the case, sliding it back just as the front intake filter slides to the sides.EDIT:Here some more pictures from "nikkeibp"HSF Holder.Notice the HDD mounts have (someting) that looks like antivibration...And looks like the 4 HDD module can be unscrewed and taken awayUSB 3.0 internal header for the motherboard instead oh plugging it in the back i/o portsTop dust filter for the PSU