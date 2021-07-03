Shutting down for a while

Hi All



Unfortunately I am going to have to shut my rigs down for the foreseeable future as the wife has been made redundant. While my wage allows us to cover all the bills it does not allow for any kind of luxuries of which my folding hobby is one. Hopefully I will be back on line by mid August but we'll see, there are plenty of jobs available in our area so hopefully its not a long search for something she likes.



In the meantime, stay safe, keep folding/crunching and i'll be back.



Nathan