Show Your LCD(s) setups!!!

Discussion in 'Displays' started by Zardoz, Jan 31, 2005.

    Zardoz

    Zardoz 2[H]4U

    UPDATED 04/10/2017

    [​IMG]
     
    Zardoz, Jan 31, 2005
    DemisE

    DemisE Limp Gawd

    [​IMG]
     
    DemisE, Jan 31, 2005
    macrospect

    macrospect [H]ard|Gawd

    Anyone have projectors? Anyone dare to start a tread to show your projectors off, unfortionately I am too poor to own one.

    Ive always dreamt of having 2 dell 2001FP's :p
     
    macrospect, Jan 31, 2005
    Zardoz

    Zardoz 2[H]4U

    this is a show your LCD not projector. get you own thread :D
     
    Zardoz, Jan 31, 2005
    TimothyB

    TimothyB [H]ard|Gawd

    [​IMG]

    Nope, I'm not lucky to have three, 2 are replacements. I'll eventually have just one 2005fpw and a 15inch LCD on the left. One of the LCDs is running off a laptop not shown.
     
    TimothyB, Jan 31, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    Zardoz....

    any way i can get a link to that background you're using?

    it's freakin awesome!!
     
    shocksyde, Jan 31, 2005
    atlwriter

    atlwriter Gawd

    Great idea for a thread. I'll post my setup when I get my camera back from my sister.
     
    atlwriter, Jan 31, 2005
    Equalizer

    Equalizer Limp Gawd

    Click here for goodness!
     
    Equalizer, Jan 31, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    sweeeeeet thanks dude
     
    shocksyde, Jan 31, 2005
    Mojo

    Mojo [H]ard|Gawd

    Benq Fp937s

    [​IMG]
     
    Mojo, Jan 31, 2005
    N_Raged

    N_Raged Limp Gawd

    Bleh, nothing fancy.. FP791 on a ti4600's DVI.

    [​IMG]

    My wallpaper and windows theme are constantly changing.
     
    N_Raged, Feb 1, 2005
    nancyboy

    nancyboy [H]Lite

    [​IMG]
     
    nancyboy, Feb 1, 2005
    TimothyB

    TimothyB [H]ard|Gawd

    I'd rotate the rear speakers away from you in an attempt to bounce off the walls, just a slight 45 degree turn. Then maybe mount the center speaker above the monitor on the wall with a nail. Or maybe take the stand off the center speaker to try and fit it nicely in the middle of the monitor stand instead of in front. But I guess the controls are on it so that might not work.
     
    TimothyB, Feb 1, 2005
    Darth Bagel

    Darth Bagel Limp Gawd

    [​IMG]

    i wouldnt suggest buying any of the new NEC displays though. the 1765 on the left has been awesome, the 1735 on the right (which was about 4 hours old in that picture) crapped out a few hours after i took the pic, and NEC has been a bunch of assholes about replacing it.
     
    Darth Bagel, Feb 1, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    i really like the look of the NEC displays with the black shiny bezel, they're slick
     
    shocksyde, Feb 1, 2005
    Mojo

    Mojo [H]ard|Gawd

    Shocksyde, where did you get that wallpaper. It's one of the member only wallpapers at Digital Blasphemy isn't it? How much does it cost to be a member? Or can you get it elsewhere....?
     
    Mojo, Feb 1, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    shocksyde, Feb 1, 2005
    Repuls

    Repuls Limp Gawd

    [​IMG]

    2 EIZO L685
    1 PowerBook
    1 iMac G5
     
    Repuls, Feb 1, 2005
    Mojo

    Mojo [H]ard|Gawd

    Sweet, thanks. I wanted to see if my LCD was that vibrant, and it is haha.
     
    Mojo, Feb 1, 2005
    KoZLop

    KoZLop [H]ard|Gawd

    nice lcds
     
    KoZLop, Feb 1, 2005
    Scheizekopf

    Scheizekopf [H]ard|Gawd

    Top: Westinghouse 27"
    Bottom:
    Left: Samsung 172x 17" Right: Dell E173FP 17"

    [​IMG]
     
    Scheizekopf, Feb 1, 2005
    darktiger

    darktiger [H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2007

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    darktiger, Feb 1, 2005
    Scheizekopf

    Scheizekopf [H]ard|Gawd

    DAMN!!! Darktiger . . .your setup'S are NICE!!!
     
    Scheizekopf, Feb 1, 2005
    TSS Modder

    TSS Modder 2[H]4U

    darktiger is some rich little bastard... :p

    just messin bud... you have some freakin nice stuff. geebus....

    i hate you
     
    TSS Modder, Feb 1, 2005
    darktiger

    darktiger [H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2007

    Darktiger is not a rich bastard. I just have a very understanding gf :D , and a decent job..... Can't wait until I get out of grad school.....Hopefully a MBA will get me $$$$$.
     
    darktiger, Feb 1, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    have enough computers/displays? good lord
     
    shocksyde, Feb 1, 2005
    darktiger

    darktiger [H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2007

    But the good thing is when friends come over to play some lan games, they do not have to bring monitor or computers....
     
    darktiger, Feb 1, 2005
    ilkhan

    ilkhan No Title for You!

    we can see why. Dayam!
    /me looks around to see if I have a decent pic of my computer setup when Im at home...edit: I guess this is about the best I have
    http://www.ilkhan.com/comps/IM000944.jpg
    2000FP/P160 (the case)
     
    ilkhan, Feb 1, 2005
    brom42

    brom42 2[H]4U

    Exact same LCD setup, different desktop.
     
    brom42, Feb 1, 2005
    brom42

    brom42 2[H]4U

    Your desk is disturbingly clean. **shudder**
     
    brom42, Feb 1, 2005
    TimothyB

    TimothyB [H]ard|Gawd

    But probably behind the camera is the mess where he threw everything :)

    Even his window's desktop is clean
     
    TimothyB, Feb 1, 2005
    iamtherat

    iamtherat Limp Gawd

    lol...my desk is normally that clean for one day of each month, before i graduallymess it all up again.

    but if you keep it that nice and clean, it seems more like a waste of desk space.
     
    iamtherat, Feb 1, 2005
    atlwriter

    atlwriter Gawd

    Here's my setup...

    [​IMG]
     
    atlwriter, Feb 2, 2005
    shocksyde

    shocksyde 2[H]4U

    wheeeeeeew boy, you dont wanna see my cables
     
    shocksyde, Feb 2, 2005
    atlwriter

    atlwriter Gawd

    HA! My cables looked like a Colombian jungle before I got them a little more organized.
     
    atlwriter, Feb 2, 2005
    Haloevo

    Haloevo Limp Gawd

    OMG Guys... Can someone buy me an LCD please, k, thanks. :eek:
     
    Haloevo, Feb 2, 2005
    DeViLdUdE

    DeViLdUdE Gawd

    atlwriter you got some Unided goodness to huh hehe
    I'll post mine later...
     
    DeViLdUdE, Feb 3, 2005
    jswriter

    jswriter n00b

    Yup, my TRU-8865 is the best phone I've ever had. I also added two extra handsets. :D
     
    jswriter, Feb 3, 2005
    TSS Modder

    TSS Modder 2[H]4U

    [​IMG]

    with a desktop backround like that, id be hoping you had an 'understanding' gf. unless, of course, that is your gf :eek: :D
     
    TSS Modder, Feb 3, 2005
    Astronutty

    Astronutty Limp Gawd

    Astronutty, Feb 3, 2005
