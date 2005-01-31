Show Your LCD(s) setups!!!

Separate names with a comma.
UPDATED 04/10/2017
Anyone have projectors? Anyone dare to start a tread to show your projectors off, unfortionately I am too poor to own one.
Ive always dreamt of having 2 dell 2001FP's
this is a show your LCD not projector. get you own thread
Nope, I'm not lucky to have three, 2 are replacements. I'll eventually have just one 2005fpw and a 15inch LCD on the left. One of the LCDs is running off a laptop not shown.
Zardoz....
any way i can get a link to that background you're using?
it's freakin awesome!!
Great idea for a thread. I'll post my setup when I get my camera back from my sister.
Click here for goodness!
sweeeeeet thanks dude
Benq Fp937s
Bleh, nothing fancy.. FP791 on a ti4600's DVI.
My wallpaper and windows theme are constantly changing.
I'd rotate the rear speakers away from you in an attempt to bounce off the walls, just a slight 45 degree turn. Then maybe mount the center speaker above the monitor on the wall with a nail. Or maybe take the stand off the center speaker to try and fit it nicely in the middle of the monitor stand instead of in front. But I guess the controls are on it so that might not work.
i wouldnt suggest buying any of the new NEC displays though. the 1765 on the left has been awesome, the 1735 on the right (which was about 4 hours old in that picture) crapped out a few hours after i took the pic, and NEC has been a bunch of assholes about replacing it.
i really like the look of the NEC displays with the black shiny bezel, they're slick
Shocksyde, where did you get that wallpaper. It's one of the member only wallpapers at Digital Blasphemy isn't it? How much does it cost to be a member? Or can you get it elsewhere....?
it's not in the member only section anymore, but you can only get it at 1152x864.
i just stretched it to 1280x1024 and it looks great to me.
here's a link: http://www.digitalblasphemy.com/dbgallery/2/anen.shtml
2 EIZO L685
1 PowerBook
1 iMac G5
Sweet, thanks. I wanted to see if my LCD was that vibrant, and it is haha.
nice lcds
Top: Westinghouse 27"
Bottom:
Left: Samsung 172x 17" Right: Dell E173FP 17"
DAMN!!! Darktiger . . .your setup'S are NICE!!!
darktiger is some rich little bastard...
just messin bud... you have some freakin nice stuff. geebus....
i hate you
Darktiger is not a rich bastard. I just have a very understanding gf , and a decent job..... Can't wait until I get out of grad school.....Hopefully a MBA will get me $$$$$.
have enough computers/displays? good lord
But the good thing is when friends come over to play some lan games, they do not have to bring monitor or computers....
we can see why. Dayam!
/me looks around to see if I have a decent pic of my computer setup when Im at home...edit: I guess this is about the best I have
http://www.ilkhan.com/comps/IM000944.jpg
2000FP/P160 (the case)
Exact same LCD setup, different desktop.
Your desk is disturbingly clean. **shudder**
But probably behind the camera is the mess where he threw everything
Even his window's desktop is clean
lol...my desk is normally that clean for one day of each month, before i graduallymess it all up again.
but if you keep it that nice and clean, it seems more like a waste of desk space.
Here's my setup...
wheeeeeeew boy, you dont wanna see my cables
HA! My cables looked like a Colombian jungle before I got them a little more organized.
OMG Guys... Can someone buy me an LCD please, k, thanks.
atlwriter you got some Unided goodness to huh hehe
I'll post mine later...
Yup, my TRU-8865 is the best phone I've ever had. I also added two extra handsets.
with a desktop backround like that, id be hoping you had an 'understanding' gf. unless, of course, that is your gf
www.stevequalls.com/workstation.htm