Been watching VR tech for quite some time, but haven't jumped into it yet. Seems the tech is a bit stale at the moment since I haven't seen any new products in a while. I was intrigued by a post on Hot Hardware about a fan-made MOD for Half Lige 2 and adapting it for VR. This apparently has Valve's endorsement at some level.I loved the Halflife series and played them all... many times. To replay HL2 in VR sounds like a re-birth of the game for me if I decided to take the plunge.My question to anyone who wants to answer is "Should I jump into the VR ecosystem, now?" Or wait for some more maturity in this HW genre?Thanks-BearShare