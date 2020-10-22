Should I sell my GPU?

It's been years since I've posted, so it's good to be back among the PCMR!



I've always been a budget minded PC gamer, last year I purchased a Radeon RX 5700 to upgrade my aging Radeon RX 470. I did this in anticipation of Half Life Alyx and boost my overall gaming performance. My RX 5700 is a powerful card but lacks ray tracing support. I feel like it will quickly be devalued once new cards hit the market and I don't really have another system to use it in once I'm done with it.



With the eve of new mid-to-high range nVidia and AMD GPUs just around the corner, I'm curious to pick up a RTX 3060 or similar range Radeon card when they get released. I've been really excited about the new RTX 30 series cards and curious about AMD's Big Navi cards, either way I want my next GPU to have good ray tracing support. The one thing I have going for me is patience, I don't play many demanding games and don't have much free time as it is, so I can always put my RX 470 back in to tide me over. I know availability of RTX 3060 and Big Navi cards will be limited around launch, but I'm willing to stick it out.



So, what do you guys think? What would you do?