Should I mod my case for vertical GPU mount?

I have an old Rocketfish / Lian Li full tower case. I think there is just about enough room above the expansion card slots to add a 3-slot vertical mount.



This case is 8" wide but there is no space behind the motherboard to put cabling. Are there any full tower cases wider than about 7.5" from the motherboard? Preferably still available? I've been looking and can't seem to find anything that matches what I would want.



Only real thing I am wondering about is how well the PCIe riser cables work. I see I can get a 300mm PCIe cable which would definitely be long enough. I would pair that with a right angle adapter and then of course I would need a 3-slot mount.



I would do this so I could free up an extra 2 PCIe slots on my motherboard. Then if I add another 1 or 2 slots right above the PSU, I would free up another slot on the motherboard and then also have the possibility to mount the serial port without taking up a regular slot.



Any of you ever do something like this?



I can't find any cases that would be able to do this. Pretty much all the case want to waste all/ almost all the motherboard slots in order to be able to have a vertically mounted GPU.



The only real downside is that I would definitely have to mod the side cover as well.