Should I Keep Current PSU for New Build?

My trusty EVGA Supernova P2 1200w has served me well in my main rig for 7 years and through several chip generations. Never put it under too much stress, but it has always been stable, even at decent overclocks.



Now that I'm considering a new 12900k/3090 RTX update, I was curious if it was still sufficient to power these parts?



Is there a general rule where you should consider replacing a PSU after a certain amount of time?