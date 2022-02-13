Should I Keep Current PSU for New Build?

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,241
My trusty EVGA Supernova P2 1200w has served me well in my main rig for 7 years and through several chip generations. Never put it under too much stress, but it has always been stable, even at decent overclocks.

Now that I'm considering a new 12900k/3090 RTX update, I was curious if it was still sufficient to power these parts?

Is there a general rule where you should consider replacing a PSU after a certain amount of time?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
37,008
FRZ said:
My trusty EVGA Supernova P2 1200w has served me well in my main rig for 7 years and through several chip generations. Never put it under too much stress, but it has always been stable, even at decent overclocks.

Now that I'm considering a new 12900k/3090 RTX update, I was curious if it was still sufficient to power these parts?

Is there a general rule where you should consider replacing a PSU after a certain amount of time?
Click to expand...
pop the cover off, check for any signs of overheating or bad caps. if none, might as well keep using it, its a good unit and plenty for that.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,102
pendragon1 said:
pop the cover off, check for any signs of overheating or bad caps. if none, might as well keep using it, its a good unit and plenty for that.
Click to expand...
If that model has a 10 year warranty, then he potentially voids the warranty opening it up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top