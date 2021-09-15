Should I buy a Dayun Zig pro?

Hi everyone,



This question is for those who are experienced in the field of crypto mining:

I have a few Z11 miners, and I have been mining for a few months now, plus I have 25 years in the IT field, so I am not entirely a noob---but, I’ve a lot to learn about mining still.

I have an opportunity to purchase a Dayun Zig Z1 Pro for $2000. I will have to make a long drive to get it—ugh. Anyway, it utilizes the Lyra2REv2 algorithm and can mine Vertcoin (VTC) and Monacoin (MONA) among others. I understand that profitability can fluctuate dramatically. I have looked at the various miner profitability websites, but they do not go back too far in time. So, it is hard for me to decide.



Should I buy this miner?



Thank you for taking time to reply!