Should I buy a Dayun Zig pro?

redstick

Sep 15, 2021
Hi everyone,

This is my first post on this forum. I hope that I've posted this in the correct place and that I'm not breaking any protocols.

This question is for those who are experienced in the field of crypto mining:
I have a few Z11 miners, and I have been mining for a few months now, plus I have 25 years in the IT field, so I am not entirely a noob---but, I’ve a lot to learn about mining still.
I have an opportunity to purchase a Dayun Zig Z1 Pro for $2000. I will have to make a long drive to get it—ugh. Anyway, it utilizes the Lyra2REv2 algorithm and can mine Vertcoin (VTC) and Monacoin (MONA) among others. I understand that profitability can fluctuate dramatically. I have looked at the various miner profitability websites, but they do not go back too far in time. So, it is hard for me to decide.

Should I buy this miner?

Thank you for taking time to reply!
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
I would say, no, don't buy it.

There is some historical data on the Lyra2REv2 algo with Nicehash and the non Pro version. It looks like September has been good for alt-coins based on that algo, but the 8-9 months prior, not so much. Basically breaking even or losing money when electricity costs are factored in. Monacoin and Vertcoin don't exactly excite me with their market cap or utility.
 
