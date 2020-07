Shadowarez said: Does anyone know of custom cable sites that can do shorter cables for SFF builds Iv asked a few online but they only have the cables made by cable mod and those are way to long. I have a Corsair 750sfx and a Ncase M1 case I'd like to clean up the cable clutter even more. Click to expand...

CoCould also get a spare cable set and some connectors/crimpers and make what you need... Can even sleeve them while they are apart. Other than that, I don't know and was mostly just listening in because I'm in a similar boat and just started looking for the tools I'd need to build/rebuild my own (just would like it in general to be able to sleeve and cleanup wiring in more than just my 2 ITX boxes, but those especially). I guess I could just use a non modular PSU and cut wires to length then resolder just the cables I need in the PSU.... Might actually end up cheaper/easier.