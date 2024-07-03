Shooting delivery drones

https://jalopnik.com/americans-with-guns-are-hunting-walmarts-delivery-drone-1851574906

Americans With Guns Are Hunting Walmart's Delivery Drones​

Shooting down delivery drones is a felony charge, just so you know​

Last week a Florida man admitted to shooting down a Walmart delivery drone, which he claimed was surveilling him, with a 9mm pistol as it flew over his home.
1720019195634.png
 
You may own the property that your home sits on ...but the air space above it is still owned by the government
 
jlbenedict said:
You may own the property that your home sits on ...but the air space above it is still owned by the government


That is true, but it depends a little.

My understanding is that typical "air rights" extend up to an altitude of 500ft and anything above that is airspace. In cities where tall buildings are likely this may be a little higher. 1000ft is typical I believe. (Don't quote me on this though)

It also depends very much on the deed for the particular property. These rights can be sold off and packaged differently, so there is no guarantee you actually own even the first 500f of air rights above your property.

All of that said, even of a drone enters your area of air rights, I'd imagine standard trespassing law applies. You'd have to notify the trespasser they are trespassing somehow prior to taking action. You can't just start blasting.

The Supreme Court has held that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place (or any place visible from a public place). This is how the paparazzi can exist. There is nothing you can do about people recording or taking pictures of you or your family when in a public place, but this dates back to before drones were a reality.

Are all of our yards now "visible from a public place" despite privacy fences or hedges because a drone can fly 500ft up in public airspace? That seems a little extreme.

This area of law needs to be challenged in the courts with some precedent setting rulings being handed down so we have more guidance. Either that or laws need to be changed.
 
Let's applaud this dude at least for hitting a drone with a 9mm, good aim on this guy. Wyatt Earp would be proud. :D
 
kydsid said:
Let's applaud this dude at least for hitting a drone with a 9mm, good aim on this guy. Wyatt Earp would be proud. :D


Yeah, the marksmanship is impressive.

I don't claim to be a marksman by any stretch of the imagination, but I can hit things at at least somewhat of a range with a rifle. A pistol on the other hand, man, I'm not very good with those.
 
kydsid said:
Let's applaud this dude at least for hitting a drone with a 9mm, good aim on this guy. Wyatt Earp would be proud. :D

Wonder how many rounds he unloaded? Did they all land? He better have been firing straight up, otherwise he's just randomly sending lethal ammunition in his vicinity.
 
