Shitty Steam Speeds....

piratepress
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 15, 2002
- Messages
- 1,512
Wow, never seen Steam so slow as tonight. I'm downloading an update to 3DMark that is 500MB and it's taking me 30 minutes!
Usually, with my Gigabit Ethernet I can download that amount in a minute or so. Network tests confirm I'm getting full speed.
Just wondering if anyone else is experiencing this?
