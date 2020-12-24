Shitty Steam Speeds....

P

piratepress

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2002
Messages
1,512
Wow, never seen Steam so slow as tonight. I'm downloading an update to 3DMark that is 500MB and it's taking me 30 minutes!

Usually, with my Gigabit Ethernet I can download that amount in a minute or so. Network tests confirm I'm getting full speed.

Just wondering if anyone else is experiencing this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top