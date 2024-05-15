Shed keeps getting broken into

I have a shed that is getting broken into twice a week. A few weeks ago, $24k worth of crop protection materials were stolen and ever since then, the perps are coming twice a week looking for another score. I want to get some cameras up because this is getting ridiculous.



Now for the challenges...



The shed is located LOS 650ft from any power, but to trench it in the path would be closer to 1000ft, so that isn't going to be very practical at this time.



So what are my options? Is there any sort of network bridge that is low power to use solar panels and batteries? At that point, I could transmit the signals to an nvr.



I know there are battery operated cameras that only switch on when they detect something, but it seems those just aren't very good...they are reactive and only if the battery isn't dead. So, I'm hoping for something better than that.