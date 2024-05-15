Shed keeps getting broken into

I have a shed that is getting broken into twice a week. A few weeks ago, $24k worth of crop protection materials were stolen and ever since then, the perps are coming twice a week looking for another score. I want to get some cameras up because this is getting ridiculous.

Now for the challenges...

The shed is located LOS 650ft from any power, but to trench it in the path would be closer to 1000ft, so that isn't going to be very practical at this time.

So what are my options? Is there any sort of network bridge that is low power to use solar panels and batteries? At that point, I could transmit the signals to an nvr.

I know there are battery operated cameras that only switch on when they detect something, but it seems those just aren't very good...they are reactive and only if the battery isn't dead. So, I'm hoping for something better than that.
 
I love the [H]ard solutions presented so far. :D

But as far as cameras--game hunting cameras might work well for this since they would not be obvious. The other thing would be to have a security company set up a security system at the shed. $24k of equipment seems like an investment that needs an investment to secure it.

And of course, be sure to followup with insurance claims, police reports, contacting the local district attorney. Fight them by all means possible.
 
