SharePoint On-Prem URL Issue

DeaconFrost
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2007
- Messages
- 11,214
Any SharePoint admins? I was tasked with setting up an on-prem SharePoint server to be able to compare Project Server on-prem with our hosted Office 365 platform. I've been able to get it working using http://servername/sites/whatever. So far, so good. AD sync is working, I was able to send invites, etc.
I decided to update the IIS bindings to use a URL and SSL certificate. I've done this hundreds of times in IIS. I left port 80, added 443, bound it to the cert. I added the URL in the hostname field, project.domain.com. All seemed good.
I was able to log in remotely from my laptop using the https://project.domain.com URL. Cert looked good. Errors all over the place, even when trying to share the site with another user. I log back in to the server via RDP, and I can't even log in to Sharepoint at all there, using the same account. My only "solution" at this point was to revert all bindings back to the defaults, with the hostname field blank. So, my question is, is there somewhere within Sharepoint itself that I need to specific the URL for the site...so instead of being servername/ it can be project.domain.com? I have no idea why adding the hostname to the IIS binding broke basic functionality, unless I missed a step in where to specify.
I decided to update the IIS bindings to use a URL and SSL certificate. I've done this hundreds of times in IIS. I left port 80, added 443, bound it to the cert. I added the URL in the hostname field, project.domain.com. All seemed good.
I was able to log in remotely from my laptop using the https://project.domain.com URL. Cert looked good. Errors all over the place, even when trying to share the site with another user. I log back in to the server via RDP, and I can't even log in to Sharepoint at all there, using the same account. My only "solution" at this point was to revert all bindings back to the defaults, with the hostname field blank. So, my question is, is there somewhere within Sharepoint itself that I need to specific the URL for the site...so instead of being servername/ it can be project.domain.com? I have no idea why adding the hostname to the IIS binding broke basic functionality, unless I missed a step in where to specify.