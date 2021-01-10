Share Wifi w/ Gigabit Switch

travm said: The wifi internet is fine, all 5mbps. It's moving 100s of GB from one of to another less than 2 ft from each other that is the problem. Click to expand...

I take it the problem is that neither of your computers is wired to the internet router?If BOTH computers are using WiFi AND BOTH computers are running any version of Windows 8 or newer: Just connect the dumb switch between them, and set a manual 192.168.x.x IP on each WIRED adapter in Windows. MAKE SURE THE WIRED CONNECTION IS A DIFFERENT SUBNET FROM YOUR INTERNET/WIFI IP RANGE. Set each computer's DNS/Gateway to the IP of the opposite WIRED computer. Windows will automatically use the faster Ethernet connection for data transfers between the two computers and connect to the WiFi for Internet.I've done this for a 10G Ethernet connection between my workstation and desktop PC (well, without the WiFi - each computer had a 1G onboard NIC and a 10G PCIe NIC, and the Internet for each machine was over the slower 1G ethernet). I was moving files across between each machine at ~500 MB/s as opposed to the ~100 with just the 1G.Edit: File transfers were between NVMe SSD on my workstation (System 1 in my sig) and 8x8TB hardware RAID 6 on my file server (a Dell R515 that was rescued from being dumped by a local business doing upgrades, sans drives of course)