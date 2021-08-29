I recently upgraded my ageing Sandy Bridge CPU to an i7 Rocket Lake, but I was dissapointed to discover that Intel removed the SGX chip that allows UHD Blu-ray playback.



Is the removal of SGX going to be a permanent thing going forward with Intel, or do you know if they plan to eventually bring it back on Alder Lake?

I'm kicking myself now for waiting so long to upgrade. Part of the reason I upgraded was to finally have 4k UHD capability on my desktop.