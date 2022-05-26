SFF Case - CM nr200p Max or NZXT h1 v2

Hi everyone I am slowly piecing together a SFF build for my home theatre room. Going to be using a 1080ti for now along with a 5600x. I am torn between the CM Nr200p Max or the Nzxt H1 V2 both already comes with the aio and psu so i don't really have piece together those parts. My only worries with manufacturer supply items is usually garbage.
So my question is which would you guys recommend and why? Should I be worry about their supply parts not lasting as long? Or is it better for me to just by a barebone case and piece everything together which would probably going to cost more.
Thanks in advance.
