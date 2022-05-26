SFF Case - CM nr200p Max or NZXT h1 v2

The radiator in the NR200P is 280mm compared to 140 in the H1. If you're going to be overclocking or running the CPU really hard, that's probably your better choice. If not, the 140 in the H1 should be sufficient. Both seem to have good airflow based on the reviews I've seen. NR200P has an 850W PSU which is probably a little overkill for a 5600X and 1080ti, but if you upgrade later on, having that overhead could be really beneficial. I think you're fine with either and it's mostly a cosmetic choice.

It might not cost more to buy just a case, especially if you find you don't need as powerful of components. For example, in your case, a PCIe 4 riser cable for your GPU won't make any difference because the 1080Ti utilizes 3.0 so by using a PCIe 3 cable, you could save a chunk of money. A lower-wattage PSU would also save you some if you find that you don't need 750-850. If you get a stand-alone case, the NR200 would fit on a shelf, in a cabinet, etc. if that is important to you. Meshlicious by SSUPD is said to be one of the best ITX cases on the market now. My first build was in a Fractal Node 304, but you'd probably have to go with air cooling and also make sure your GPU would fit.