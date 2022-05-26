SFF Case - CM nr200p Max or NZXT h1 v2

D

dcun201

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2015
Messages
143
Hi everyone I am slowly piecing together a SFF build for my home theatre room. Going to be using a 1080ti for now along with a 5600x. I am torn between the CM Nr200p Max or the Nzxt H1 V2 both already comes with the aio and psu so i don't really have piece together those parts. My only worries with manufacturer supply items is usually garbage.

So my question is which would you guys recommend and why? Should I be worry about their supply parts not lasting as long? Or is it better for me to just by a barebone case and piece everything together which would probably going to cost more.

Thanks in advance.
 
J

JonCZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
134
The radiator in the NR200P is 280mm compared to 140 in the H1. If you're going to be overclocking or running the CPU really hard, that's probably your better choice. If not, the 140 in the H1 should be sufficient. Both seem to have good airflow based on the reviews I've seen. NR200P has an 850W PSU which is probably a little overkill for a 5600X and 1080ti, but if you upgrade later on, having that overhead could be really beneficial. I think you're fine with either and it's mostly a cosmetic choice.
It might not cost more to buy just a case, especially if you find you don't need as powerful of components. For example, in your case, a PCIe 4 riser cable for your GPU won't make any difference because the 1080Ti utilizes 3.0 so by using a PCIe 3 cable, you could save a chunk of money. A lower-wattage PSU would also save you some if you find that you don't need 750-850. If you get a stand-alone case, the NR200 would fit on a shelf, in a cabinet, etc. if that is important to you. Meshlicious by SSUPD is said to be one of the best ITX cases on the market now. My first build was in a Fractal Node 304, but you'd probably have to go with air cooling and also make sure your GPU would fit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top