SFF and 3090/big navi viable?

I've been thinking to go small for my next build, but I was also going to finally upgrade my 1080, and have been waiting on their release. I've been doing a lot of reading and forum browsing on the subject, and I kind of hit a wall on being able to figure stuff out in terms of the viability of cramming a 350w TDP graphics card in a SFF case. The ncase m1 v6.1 looks sweet, but will it work? Especially with the leaked founders edition's weird cooler and layout I see potential issues.



But to take it back a bit, I'll go into my reasoning, and please correct me if I'm wrong.



So a case like the M1 or similar basically dumps a ton of air onto the card, and the card, if it is a blower style cooler, should just be dumping all the air it has heated up out the case from the vented slot covers. If it is an open cooler, it is going to be relying on dumping the heated air into the swiss cheese case and that air being expelled and replaced with new cool air. If you have 4 120mm fans pulling in air, even going with quiet fans, you are talking pulling in about 140cfm of air. Assuming the case can vent it as fast as it is pulled in, that's turning over the entire volume of the case ~300+ times per minute. Granted, that's probably not the case as some of the blowing effort probably gets eaten up creating the positive pressure to vent the case. But I'm taking an intuitive guess there because the fluid dynamics of air is not remotely my thing.



So wacky FE cooler aside, do you think it would work? Would the wacky FE cooler work with it's supposed push/pull design?



Why do some people report cooling issues with some RTX 2080ti cards in the case? Are they just victims of fan shrouds creating a dead space from blockage or is it more a turbulence thing? Could such a dead space be mitigated by going push/pull on the bottom fans? Are they just using one of the older versions with less side vents?



Enlighten me please.