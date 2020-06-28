SFF-8087 & SFF-8484 Cabling for SAS Controllers

G

GreenLED

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
110
I'm a bit confused by this approach to connecting a SAS controller. Why is this person using two different brands of cables? It shouldn't matter. I guess my question is, why did he even mention the brands? Any ideas?

In the link below, do a text search for the phrase "Hi All, got everything resolved & figured out for the Dell PE2950 and the H700 Controller." Once thre, read the posting by JimH01 on January 25, 2015.

Spiceworks Forum Posting by JimH01
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,056
Brand shouldn't matter. I used a budget basement set of ebay cables attached to my SAS controller (IT mode with regular SATA drives) for years without issue.

I wouldn't read into a forum post from 5 years ago either. The issue could have been resolved by a hardware/software update.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top