SFF-8087 & SFF-8484 Cabling for SAS Controllers

I'm a bit confused by this approach to connecting a SAS controller. Why is this person using two different brands of cables? It shouldn't matter. I guess my question is, why did he even mention the brands? Any ideas?
In the link below, do a text search for the phrase "Hi All, got everything resolved & figured out for the Dell PE2950 and the H700 Controller." Once thre, read the posting by JimH01 on January 25, 2015.
Spiceworks Forum Posting by JimH01
In the link below, do a text search for the phrase "Hi All, got everything resolved & figured out for the Dell PE2950 and the H700 Controller." Once thre, read the posting by JimH01 on January 25, 2015.
Spiceworks Forum Posting by JimH01