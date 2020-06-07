Setting up a new loop, GPU + CPU

Digital Viper-X-
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2000
- Messages
- 13,879
I want to setup a loop for my system with the primary goal being reducing noise, my 2080ti gets pretty noisy when I'm gaming. I have a couple of questions
System specs:
8700k @ 4.8
Asus 2080TI STRIX
Core P3
Given the limited space without using a custom rad holder (I do have one 3d printed for the case) , would a single 420MM rad be enough to keep everything at a reasonble temp and noise down?
Going for a hard tube setup they look awesome.
Also, looking at Bykski for fittings and blocks, their prices are just too good to ignore. Any issues there?
TIA!
System specs:
8700k @ 4.8
Asus 2080TI STRIX
Core P3
Given the limited space without using a custom rad holder (I do have one 3d printed for the case) , would a single 420MM rad be enough to keep everything at a reasonble temp and noise down?
Going for a hard tube setup they look awesome.
Also, looking at Bykski for fittings and blocks, their prices are just too good to ignore. Any issues there?
TIA!