Setting up a new loop, GPU + CPU

I want to setup a loop for my system with the primary goal being reducing noise, my 2080ti gets pretty noisy when I'm gaming. I have a couple of questionsSystem specs:8700k @ 4.8Asus 2080TI STRIXCore P3Given the limited space without using a custom rad holder (I do have one 3d printed for the case) , would a single 420MM rad be enough to keep everything at a reasonble temp and noise down?Going for a hard tube setupthey look awesome.Also, looking at Bykski for fittings and blocks, their prices are just too good to ignore. Any issues there?TIA!