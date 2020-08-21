Server rail confusion

I don't even know where to put this.
Got a new office, decided that I want to do unraid properly, so managed to score a 12 bay server (Supermicro CSE-826 if you were curious) for the low, low price of free from a buddy.
Also got a UPS and power conditioner and a server cabinet from a different buddy.
Attached is what it looks like. From my research, it is not a square or round hole, but it is screwed in.
But when I look up server rails, I keep stumbling into HP, or Dell or Foxconn or what have you. And they're surprisingly pricey for rails.
So my question is, will these:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Genuine-Se...066363?hash=item26042192bb:g:eHwAAOSwgQdbqqdh
or
https://www.ebay.com/itm/HP-DL380-D...834181?hash=item46a5d3d5c5:g:-o4AAOSwncJeDo-d
Fit the cabinet above?
I'm hopelessly out of my depth here, any assistance would be appreciated.
Got a new office, decided that I want to do unraid properly, so managed to score a 12 bay server (Supermicro CSE-826 if you were curious) for the low, low price of free from a buddy.
Also got a UPS and power conditioner and a server cabinet from a different buddy.
Attached is what it looks like. From my research, it is not a square or round hole, but it is screwed in.
But when I look up server rails, I keep stumbling into HP, or Dell or Foxconn or what have you. And they're surprisingly pricey for rails.
So my question is, will these:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Genuine-Se...066363?hash=item26042192bb:g:eHwAAOSwgQdbqqdh
or
https://www.ebay.com/itm/HP-DL380-D...834181?hash=item46a5d3d5c5:g:-o4AAOSwncJeDo-d
Fit the cabinet above?
I'm hopelessly out of my depth here, any assistance would be appreciated.