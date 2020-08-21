Server rail confusion

I don't even know where to put this.Got a new office, decided that I want to do unraid properly, so managed to score a 12 bay server (Supermicro CSE-826 if you were curious) for the low, low price of free from a buddy.Also got a UPS and power conditioner and a server cabinet from a different buddy.Attached is what it looks like. From my research, it is not a square or round hole, but it is screwed in.But when I look up server rails, I keep stumbling into HP, or Dell or Foxconn or what have you. And they're surprisingly pricey for rails.So my question is, will these:orFit the cabinet above?I'm hopelessly out of my depth here, any assistance would be appreciated.